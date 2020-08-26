By Craig Moorhead
Mark your calendars. On Saturday, Sept. 5, a new fundraiser that is slated to become a yearly event will take place in Caledonia.
The “Staying Alive” event will feature a live concert at the parking lot of Elsie’s Bar & Grill ( 226 East Main) and should be a toe-tapping good time for all, with some great musicians on hand. Six hours of fun begins at 4 p.m. Bring your chairs. Tickets are $10.
“The community has supported me through all this COVID-19 pandemic,” manager Elsie Babler told the Argus. ”So we decided we wanted to give back to the community for what they’ve done for us. I think there’s just so many businesses and organizations that need help, so we want to continue this from year to year, picking organizations that we can help.”
Beneficiaries of this year’s event are the Four Seasons Community Center and Caledonia Post Prom Committee.
“Four Seasons has always struggled here in town, and we need them,” Babler said. “We need that building (to be open). We need to have a community site. And with the Post Prom, we are always ready and willing to help the high school... It’s just our way of trying to help whoever we can. The community sure has saved us.”
Musician Joe Cody’s Rolling Ground Band is headlining the celebration.
“Joe is a person that’s very giving and helpful with things like this,” Babler noted. “He and his wife are good friends of ours. We kind of put our heads together and came up with this. We wanted to get the young people involved also, so our first band is some high school kids out of Spring Grove – and one of them is Joe’s grandson...
“We’re going to block off the street, so we’ve got social distancing in mind here, and try to make it as safe for everyone as we can.”
“We like Elsie a lot,” Joe Cody said. “I’m looking forward to it. I hope the weather’s good and we can help with the charitable contribution to the Four Season’s and Caledonia Post Prom.
“The Rolling Ground Band started back in 1995, and it included three of my children... It was my oldest son Shay, my daughter Moriah, and my son Caleb - who was 15 when that band started.”
Now, Caleb’s son Caden is part of the opening act called “The Look was the S.” They (Garrett Bergrud, Brody Christiansen, Jacob Myrah and Caden Cody) will play from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by Tom Carpenter. The Rolling Ground Band takes the stage at 7 p.m.
“We (the Rolling Ground Band) had a rapid ascent, and the nature of the family band resonated,” Cody recalled. “We have great family harmonies. So we went on for the next four years to play a lot of big venues. We opened for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, REO Speedwagon, and Three Dog Night, and a bunch of other acts that came through... We were traveling over an area of about four states.”
Expect everything from old-style rock and roll to country (old and new) from Rolling Ground. So don’t be surprised to hear a cover of the Eagles, or the Beatles, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, or Van Morrison.
The Rolling Ground Band basically worked steadily for that four year run, but “We usually find some reason to get back together and play again once a year or so,” Cody said. “As a family we have a great musical connection.
“It’s a blessing. I’m an old guy and I’m just delighted that I still get to play, and people still pay attention to me when I come out to play. It’s a great joy. The community has given us a lot and we like to give something back.”
