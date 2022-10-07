Caledonia is starting new with an old tradition.

Ordained in 2009, Deacon Bob Yerhot joined the St. Mary’s parish in early July of 2022. Having a deacon is “… a brand new thing here in Caledonia. I don’t think — in fact, I know — they’ve never had a deacon assigned,” said Yerhot.

St. Mary's church.jpg

St. Mary's church in Caledonia.
Deacon Bob.jpg

Deacon Bob

