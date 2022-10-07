Caledonia is starting new with an old tradition.
Ordained in 2009, Deacon Bob Yerhot joined the St. Mary’s parish in early July of 2022. Having a deacon is “… a brand new thing here in Caledonia. I don’t think — in fact, I know — they’ve never had a deacon assigned,” said Yerhot.
After his ordination, Yerhot was assigned to the La Crescent area and worked closely alongside two area pastors. It was at this time that the La Crescent parish was clustered with Dakota, Minnesota.
Brownsville was consequently later added to this cluster.
Yerhot remained at the La Crescent area parish for about 13 years and completed two, six-year appointments. It was shortly after this 13-year period that Yerhot decided it was time to move on. This is not an unusual practice. In fact, it is actually quite common for active deacons to move around within the Catholic church to wherever they are most needed.
Deacon Bob wanted to continue his work in Brownsville, however, and it was as a result of this desire that led him to Caledonia.
The Brownsville parish works collaboratively with Caledonia, as the two parishes share the same pastor. Yerhot was therefore asked to take on Caledonia, while simultaneously allowing him the opportunity to continue his ministry in Brownsville.
Yerhot lives in Dakota, Minnesota and currently splits his time between Caledonia and Brownsville.
Yerhot grew up in the Catholic faith in Waseca, a southern Minnesota community about 150 miles west of Caledonia.
“I love the rural parish,” said Deacon Bob. “It’s kind of what I grew up with.”
Though Yerhot has always considered himself to be a devout Catholic, he did not always know what being a deacon was and instead found his passion for preaching later on in life.
Prior to his ordination, Yerhot pursued an advanced degree in social work and served as a psychotherapist for 38 years, 30 of which were spent at the Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse.
“That was a great profession, a wonderful profession,” said Deacon Bob. “It was an honor, and I say that with all humility. It was an honor to have people come and talk about their lives.”
Yerhot started the formation program to become a deacon in 2004. The program, on average, takes about seven years to complete. However, due to his prior education and some convenient transfers of credit, Yerhot was able to graduate from the program in five years and become officially recognized as an ordained deacon in 2009.
According to Yerhot, the formation program requires dedicating one weekend a month, plus one full week during the summer to various spiritual studies, every year. Yerhot was still actively practicing psychotherapy at the Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse when he began the formation program.
Yerhot also let it be known that, in terms of the calendar, it actually takes longer to become a deacon than it does to become a priest. However, the two positions are not equivalent, as priests are full-time workers, whereas deacons are only required to dedicate certain weeks and weekends to their studies while working through the formation program.
The responsibilities for deacons and priests are also quite different. Though deacons are ordained, same as priests, they are not empowered to say mass, nor do they consecrate the bread and wine or absolve people of sin.
Rather, a deacon’s responsibility lies in providing faith and support for those on the fringes of society and on the margins of the church. Some examples of these individuals include those who are incarcerated in jails, as well as elderly community members who are confined to nursing homes.
Yerhot was inspired to become a deacon after watching an acquaintance of his go through the formation program while he was stationed at the Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse.
“It just made sense to me,” said Deacon Bob. “It kind of tied my whole life together in so many ways.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.