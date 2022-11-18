Elsie and Lee, organizers for the annual Thanksgiving dinner in Caledonia, pose with St. Mary's preschool and sixth grade classes as a thank you for the school's penny war donation to the community dinner.
St. Mary's preschool and sixth graders enjoy cookies and lemonade at Elsie's as a thank you for the school's Penny War donation. Pictured, from left to right around table: Alexis Mauss, Sylvia Mikula, Layton Hoscheit, Charlotte Schulte, Evelyn Amin, Emersyn Klug and Will Moen.
St. Mary's preschool and sixth grade class enjoy time outside of the classroom at Elsie's in Caledonia. Pictured, from left to right around the table: Charlie Mahoney, Genevieve Klug, Walker Kohlmeyer, Abe Augedahl, Charlie Reiser.
Local students have helped feed the community this Thanksgiving.
St. Mary’s in Caledonia hosted a school-wide Penny War from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11. During this Penny War, every classroom, preschool through eighth grade, had its own jar in the school’s library. Throughout the week, students would collect money and bring donations to help fill the jar for their classroom.
However, there was a twist to this donation drive, as St. Mary’s staff attached a point system to the Penny War. When pennies and dollar bills were added to a classroom’s jar, the class was then rewarded with a certain number of points for the donation. Every penny was worth 1 point, every $1 bill was worth 100 points, every $5 was worth 500 points, every $10 bill was worth 1,000 points, and every $20 bill was worth 2,000 points.
Classrooms could also lose points during this Penny War, as all silver coins caused points to be subtracted from the class. Nickels resulted in a loss of 5 points, dimes resulted in a loss of 10 points and quarters resulted in a loss of 25 points.
This point system allowed students to sabotage other classrooms by placing silver coins with a negative point value in a class’s jar. The Penny War therefore inspired generous giving, while simultaneously fostering a healthy dose of motivational competition.
At the end of the Penny War, the St. Mary’s preschool and sixth grade classes came in first and second place. The preschool class earned 8,298 total credited points. However, 3,220 points were subtracted from the preschool class’s total, as the presence of silver coins caused the number to decrease. The preschool class’s final points total was then 5,078.
The sixth grade class, in contrast, earned 9,253 total credited points. However, 5,480 points were subtracted from the sixth grade class’s total, due the presence of sabotage in the form of silver coins. The sixth grade class’s final points total was then 3,773.
St. Mary’s in Caledonia raised a total of $1022.86 during this Penny War, with all of the proceeds being donated to support Elsie’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The St. Mary’s preschool and sixth grade classes walked to Elsie’s the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15 and were served cookies and lemonade as a thank you for their donation to the Thanksgiving dinner.
“The kids doing this for us, it was just heartwarming,” said Elsie.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
