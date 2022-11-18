Local students have helped feed the community this Thanksgiving.

St. Mary’s in Caledonia hosted a school-wide Penny War from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11. During this Penny War, every classroom, preschool through eighth grade, had its own jar in the school’s library. Throughout the week, students would collect money and bring donations to help fill the jar for their classroom.

Elsie and Lee, organizers for the annual Thanksgiving dinner in Caledonia, pose with St. Mary's preschool and sixth grade classes as a thank you for the school's penny war donation to the community dinner.
St. Mary's preschool and sixth graders enjoy cookies and lemonade at Elsie's as a thank you for the school's Penny War donation. Pictured, from left to right around table: Alexis Mauss, Sylvia Mikula, Layton Hoscheit, Charlotte Schulte, Evelyn Amin, Emersyn Klug and Will Moen.
St. Mary's preschools Kalan Meiners and Mia Baird are all smiles as they say hi to Elsie and are thanked for the school's Penny War donation.
St. Mary's preschools Scarlett Tepole Reyes and Morgan Curns enjoy warm cookies at Elsie's in Caledonia.
St. Mary's preschooler, Abigayle Aminis all bundled up as fresh snow coats the ground during the school's walk to Elsie's.
St. Mary's preschool and sixth grade class enjoy time outside of the classroom at Elsie's in Caledonia. Pictured, from left to right around the table: Charlie Mahoney, Genevieve Klug, Walker Kohlmeyer, Abe Augedahl, Charlie Reiser.

