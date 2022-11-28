St. John’s hosted its 15th annual One Stop Shop this past weekend on Saturday, Nov. 26. Doors opened at 9 a.m. and the event ran until 2 p.m.

A St. John’s parent and volunteer, Jill Cox served as the event coordinator and helped organize alongside other St. John’s parents and staff. Cox additionally ran her own booth at the One Stop Shop with Amanda Kohlmeier.

Amanda Kohlmeier & Jill Cox.jpg

Amanda Kohlmeier and Jill Cox with Renewed Crooked Creek Art sell at St. John's One Stop Shop.
Kelly Buelow.jpg

Kelly Buelow with Butter and Bloom Cookies sells at this year's One Stop Shop.
Dave Brickman.jpg

Dave Brickman sells handmade, wooden signs at this year's One Stop Shop.
Donald&Ariel Lund.jpg

Siblings Donald (1 year old) and Ariel (3 years old) Lund are all smiles at this year's One Stop Shop.
Hazel, Millie & Lou.jpg

Hazel, Millie and Lou pose for a sweet photo at St. John's One Stop Shop.
Brantley Klug.jpg

Brantley Klug enjoys St. John's One Stop Shop alongside Grandpa Todd.
Wanda Steele.jpg

Wanda Steele sells for Avon at this year's One Stop Shop.
Patty Wood.jpg

Patty Wood sells homemade towels and other crafts at this year's One Stop Shop.
Joan Horst, Olivia Horst & Carmen La Sater.jpg

Joan Horst, Olivia Horst (8 years old) and Carmen La Sater sell for Mary Kay at St. John's One Stop Shop.
Gregory's Gifts.jpg

Pam with Gregory's Gifts sells discounted holiday decor at St. John's One Stop Shop.
Linda M. Uhlendorf.jpg

Linda M. Uhlendorf with Paparazzi Accessories is one of many vendors at this year's One Stop Shop.
Kaylee O' Heron & Avri Rochester.jpg

Kaylee O'Heron (8 years old) and Avri Rochester (3 years old) enjoy the festivities at this year's One Stop Shop.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments