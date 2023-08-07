2023 Fest Building - sign

For a fundraiser on Aug. 5 the Syttende Mai Committee rented out the Fest Building, served a hot meal, opened the bar and welcomed country group The Lockharts.
2023 The Lockharts - Fest Building entrance

A winter Texans musical group invited all to enjoy some music at the Fest Building Saturday night.
2023 The Lockharts - building crowd

The Fest Building saw a fun crowd this past Saturday.
2023 The Lockharts - food line

The line for food became quite long, some 20 minutes before The Lockhart's show began.
2023 The Lockharts - DJ booth

Though from Texas, The Lockharts spend their summers touring the Midwest.
2023 The Lockharts - people dancing

Spring Grove residents made good use of the dance floor.
2023 The Lockharts - crowd

Food was served starting at 5 p.m. The Lockhart's began their set at 7 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.
2023 The Lockharts - open bar

The bar was in full swing at the Fest Building.
  

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments