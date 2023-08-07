featured Spring Grove's Syttende Mai Committee hosts The Lockharts at the Fest Building By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Rachel Stock Author email Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For a fundraiser on Aug. 5 the Syttende Mai Committee rented out the Fest Building, served a hot meal, opened the bar and welcomed country group The Lockharts. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com A winter Texans musical group invited all to enjoy some music at the Fest Building Saturday night. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The Fest Building saw a fun crowd this past Saturday. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The line for food became quite long, some 20 minutes before The Lockhart's show began. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Though from Texas, The Lockharts spend their summers touring the Midwest. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Spring Grove residents made good use of the dance floor. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Food was served starting at 5 p.m. The Lockhart's began their set at 7 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com The bar was in full swing at the Fest Building. By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Featured Local Savings Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Stock Author email Follow Rachel Stock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Special Feature Caledonia Faces + Places July 2023 Jul 19, 2023 0 Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
