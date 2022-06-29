By Jordan Gerard
With the retirement of its police chief at the end of 2022, Spring Grove City Council plans to discuss coverage options with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
The council went into closed session at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 21, to discuss personnel, allowed under Minnesota Open Meeting Law.
When they came back to open session, city administrator Julie Amundson told the Argus the council made the decision “to discuss with Houston County the option of providing coverage for the city of Spring Grove and see what options are available for us.”
This replaces a May decision to hire Seth Louks as a police officer until current chief, Paul Folz, retires and then hire Louks as chief. Louks was interviewed April 29 with council members Chad Rohland and Travis Torgerson and Amundson, then again on May 11 with Mayor Scott Solberg and council member Karen Folstad and police chief Paul Folz. That was decided after a closed session at the May 16 meeting.
Liquor store vote
City voters will have an additional question with their election ballot in November, as the council approved a motion by Solberg to ask “Shall the City of Spring Grove continue operating the municipal liquor store?” Options are Yes or No.
After receiving clarification from city attorney Greg Schieber, the council has two options:
• The council can decide at any time they don’t want to run the municipal liquor store (The Corner Store) and can shut it down, without reason, without voting or without public hearings.
• Hold a public hearing, receive public input and submit the question to the ballot. However, the state statute says the public hearing must be held “not 45 days before the end of year,” so between Nov. 16 and Dec. 31, and after the general election. They would need two allow two weeks to post the notice in the official paper. After the public hearing, the council could hold a special election in 2023.
Schieber said the city could hold its own informal polling or voting, then make a decision on their own. If the council took the route of the public hearing, they would still need to put the question on an official ballot.
Solberg expressed concern with the wording of the question when it was last placed on the ballot in 2014, citing residents were confused on how to answer.
Rohland made a motion to abolish the liquor store by the end of 2022 and write a new ordinance to open up off-sale liquor to private businesses. That motion died for lack of a second.
“Five months in, we’re still trending down,” he said. He cited amounts from the cash-in-bank fund balance for April and May. April checking balance was $20,920.37 and cash and cash equivalent was $92,588.48. May was $16,272.06 in the checking and $87,940.17.
Solberg said he still wished to get voters’ opinions on the topic in a systematic way.
“I would still like that ... in order for me to make the most informed decision that I can. That’s the piece of information I would like,” he said. The council approved Amundson and Schieber to write the ballot question and get it on the November ballot.
Other news
The council approved a sewer connection outside of city limits for Adin Solum on Stage Road.
They also approved Courtney Bergey Swanson to apply for a re-development grant that could help the city renovate and prepare the Roverud Quonset Hut site for housing development.
Swanson said a developer was interested in building 8-10 townhomes on that site, and that the area would be eligible for a re-developing tax-increment financing (TIF). Essentially, the city would be getting money from the state to help pay the developer, instead of taking money from the city coffers.
A new sign will be placed on the population signs at each end of Spring Grove. Spring Grove Communications was awarded “Smart Rural Community” as a result of their broadband infrastructure in the city.
The council approved an increase in retirement benefit levels for firefighters. That increased to $1,300 from $800.
The mosquito abatement contract was approved with no changes from last year and for $765.
Finally, the council approved updates to its environmental ordinance. The first update was to include grass over six inches tall as a nuisance, in addition to weeds. If a resident receives a notice, they need to address the weeds or grass within seven days of receipt of notice. Only one notice will be sent to the owner or person in control, the ordinance stated.
Additionally, the city reminds residents that grass needs to be blown into the lawn, not on the public street.
Next meeting
The next regular meeting will be July 19, at 6 p.m. in Room 100 of the Spring Grove Communications building.
