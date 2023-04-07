A new place to purchase meat products is soon to be open in Houston County.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Joyce and Anthony Heppner, owners of Golden Hawk Farms, applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) with Houston County Planning and Zoning. The request is “to process and sell farm raised meat and animal products in an agricultural district.” The business will operate on Golden Hawk Farms at 22881 County 8 in Mabel on parcel 130393002, “located approximately ½ mile southeast … on a private drive in Spring Grove Township.”

2023 Golden Hawk Farms - retail space (outside)

The meat processing shop sits on Golden Hawk Farms just off County 8.
2023 Golden Hawk Farms - retail space (inside) 1

The inside of the retail space includes a work table, sanitizing stations and a walk-in freezer.
2023 Golden Hawk Farms - retail space (inside) 2

The retail space offers lot of storage space for processed animal products.
2023 Golden Hawk Farms - animals

The Heppners raise a wide variety of animals on their farm.
2023 Golden Hawk Farms - piglets

Golden Hawk Farms welcomes a new litter of pigs, just 3 days old.
2023 Golden Hawk Farms - calf

A black and white is calf is one of many new editions to the Golden Hawk Farm.
2023 Golden Hawk Farms - cropland

The vast majority of gravel road leading up the meat shop is crop land.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

