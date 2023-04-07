A new place to purchase meat products is soon to be open in Houston County.
On Feb. 15, 2023, Joyce and Anthony Heppner, owners of Golden Hawk Farms, applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) with Houston County Planning and Zoning. The request is “to process and sell farm raised meat and animal products in an agricultural district.” The business will operate on Golden Hawk Farms at 22881 County 8 in Mabel on parcel 130393002, “located approximately ½ mile southeast … on a private drive in Spring Grove Township.”
Plans are “to retrofit an existing 22 ft x 18 ft building into a retail farm outlet for meats.”
According to the application, “retail sales will occur only on Tuesday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings” and “processing will include one to two beef and four pigs weekly, with deer in the fall.” Traffic to the parcel is estimated at “two cars per day and two small delivery vans per week.” Day-to-day operations will be run “by family members, with potentially one full-time employee in the future.”
“It’s going to be fairly limited hours,” said Zoning Administrator Martin Herrick.
The Heppners have applied for “a custom exempt meat processing license” with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA)” and “a retail exempt license will be applied for in the fall of 2023.” The application also states “Spring Grove Township and the 10 closest neighbors were notified. No comments were received.” Additionally, all potential signage for the business “will be on the side of the building.”
It's been “pretty low-key, word of mouth advertising,” said District 1 Commissioner Dewey Severson.
Before recommendation for approval was granted, the Planning and Zoning Commission held a hearing on the request in the Houston County Board of Commissioners room on March 23. At said hearing, as part of Section 11.05 of the County Zoning Ordinance, “findings of fact” on the “criteria for granting conditional use permits” were presented and voted on.
Discussions included how the CUP “conforms to the Houston County Land Use Plan,” and clarified that the permit is “for a change to retail sales, as the facility has already been operating.” Findings of fact also concluded, “while it will include direct to consumer sales, this farm is set back off the road and not directly visible to neighbors. … Much of the surrounding acreage is cropland.”
Planning and Zoning additionally concurred, “the agricultural community is evolving, and many smaller producers are beginning to provide a unique direct sales service to increase viability. This practice ultimately does not change the commercial agriculture that already exists at this and neighboring sites.”
Following full approval from Planning and Zoning, the facts were then given to the Houston County Board of Commissioners and were considered at the board's weekly meeting on April 4, where all five commissioners unanimously approved the conditional use permit request for Joyce and Anthony Heppner.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.