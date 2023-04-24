Public hearings galore were held on April 18.
The Spring Grove City Council held multiple hearings regarding its municipal liquor store. The first of these hearings dealt with Chapter 302 of the city’s liquor regulations and proposed amendments.
“The main change is allowing an unlimited off-sale in the city, effective July 1,” said council member Karen Folstad.
The city has been working closely with its attorney to draft a new ordinance that relinquishes Spring Grove’s ownership of The Corner Bar, while also providing opportunities for local businesses to apply for off-sale liquor licenses. The council is in the process of notifying the state regarding these changes, so these licenses can be applied for and additionally agreed, according to City Administrator Jana Elton, to publish a summary of the new ordinance in local newspapers.
Limited discussion was had by audience members, and the changes to Chapter 302 were soon voted on and approved by all council members.
The second public hearing surrounded a realtor offer, brought by Josh Myhre and Tony Dahlberg, to buy The Corner Bar and Liquor Store from the city. The purchase price is $100,000 and, according to Myhre, the “closing date would be July 3.”
Though the council quickly agreed the purchase price was fair, some talk did arise regarding the proposed closing date, as concerns for the Fourth of July holiday were vocalized. Following discussion, it was eventually agreed the closing date should be moved from July 3 to July 10.
“We can certainly move that out,” said Stephanie Gulbranson, Chamber of Commerce President.
Gulbranson informed the council that Myhre and Dahlberg plan to make “quite a few interior and exterior improvements,” as well as intend to use the store’s address on all state forms. The purchase was later approved by all council members, with the change of closing date and the understanding that preliminary approval of the liquor license “is dependent upon the state.”
“We’re excited to see what they do with the place,” said council member Chad Rohland. “I think it’s fair; it’s local."
Background
On Nov. 15, 2022, the Spring Grove City Council voted unanimously to terminate its operation of The Corner Bar and Liquor Store at 100 E. Main St. It was decided at this meeting the liquor store would be officially discontinued in June 2023.
In the meantime, the council has explored possibilities of selling off inventory currently held at the liquor store and has entertained offers from community members interested in purchasing the building for themselves.
The main reason the council chose to cancel its operation of The Corner Bar and liquor store was because the current council felt the city is monopolizing the sale of liquor, and the group questions the morality of that setup. A number of cities across the state utilize the municipal liquor store model to raise funds for local government needs, but it comes at the cost of eliminating that type of business from the community.
It was also noted by staff on Nov. 15 that the liquor store has functioned at a deficit for some time, chiefly during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
It was additionally agreed upon at this meeting that any local establishment desiring to sell alcohol may now apply for private off-sale liquor licenses, starting July 1, 2023.
