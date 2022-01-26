By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
After a few months’ deliberation, the Spring Grove City Council approved a motion to table the liquor store discussion until April, when they should receive the 2021 audit.
The regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, had the location moved to the Fest Building, in anticipation of a large crowd. At the center again was the topic of potentially closing The Corner Bar, the city’s municipal-owned liquor store. If closed, the city would be able to choose how many liquor licenses it can have and who gets a liquor license. Local business Red’s IGA has expressed interest in opening a bigger liquor store, in addition to a brewery.
Mayor Scott Solberg said the city is stuck dealing with a state law that says they can only have one liquor license if they have a municipal-owned liquor store. He spoke with local representatives Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston). Davids encouraged him to reach out to the lobbying group, Minnesota License and Beverage Association.
“...The fact that there is a functioning business on Main Street. The financials have been up and down, we’re not making $100,000 a year, not lowering property tax bills, but it’s a place to meet and it’s providing some cool things for the town. How do we weigh each of those things?” Solberg said. “It’s a healthy conversation. I can tell it’s a very passionate conversation for a lot of people in our community. My job as elected official is to empathize and sympathize with both sides, but look at the numbers on a factual basis.”
Whereas the numbers need to show a loss for two years, the council can decide on its own initiative and for any reason, decide to get rid of it, city attorney Greg Schieber explained.
Council member Karen Folstad said from 1995 to 2002, the liquor store showed no losses. After 2002, there were losses in 2003-2005, 2007-2008, 2011-2013, and 2014-2020. 2020 is the first year the bar showed a loss since manager Joe Kessler took over, however, due to Covid-19, only off-sale was available, no events were held at the Fest Building and visiting the bar in-person was not open until mid-May 2020, city administrator Julie Amundson noted.
She reminded audience members that transfers to other city departments do not affect the profit/loss, and tax payer dollars do not support the liquor store.
Distillery owner Christian Myrah asked about giving the building a face lift and where funds come from to do that. Solberg said the manager decides, and lately, that has been on the city’s transfer decisions. Solberg explained they’d rather have a new jaws of life for the fire department versus “shiny linoleum.” The council prefers to invest the profits back into the city, especially in recent years where funds have covered several equipment purchases for the fire department, improved playgrounds and improved the city ball park.
Council member Chad Rohland said both sides need to decide what they want in the community. He asked people not to get mad at Red’s or the liquor store during the duration of this topic.
Police department news
Perhaps the second biggest piece of news of the night was Police Chief Paul Folz announcing his retirement, effective at the end of 2022. Folz has been Spring Grove’s police chief for 21 years.
“Regardless of the bumps, I’ve always felt supported by you guys,” he told the council. “We have not always agreed on every decision, but ... it’s been a joy.”
The council accepted the letter. They also accepted Office Jose Martinez’s resignation, effective Jan. 24.
In his year-end report, Folz said the department received 1,366 calls for service in 2021, up from 2020’s number of 1,171. About 93 ordinance violations were recorded and 143 citations issued. Officers spent 898.27 hours of time conducting investigations, and had a case closure rate of 97.07%. Total hours between the chief and two officers amounted to 6,323.49 hours worked.
Other news
Fire Chief Trent Turner reported the Spring Grove Fire Department had a total of 21 calls. Five of those were structure calls, five accidents, two vehicle fires and two vegetation/grass fires. The department made seven good-faith calls for smoke alarms, gas smells and similar calls.
Council appointments and liaisons will remain the same for 2022. Folstad will serve as mayor pro tem.
The council approved the Fillmore County Journal as its official newspaper, at a $1 per column inch rate.
The council also approved a levy increase to the Spring Grove Ambulance, in the amount of $8,000. Folstad relayed that the ambulance has not had an increase in recent years.
Finally, the council approved $1,000 for Music in the Park, which was a $100 increase from the previous year.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Spring Grove City Council will be Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at 168 W. Main St.
