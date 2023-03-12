A reimagined version of the classic fairytale, "Cinderella," is coming to Spring Grove.

On March 20 at 7 p.m., Spring Grove sixth graders will be performing their own rendition of the beloved fairytale in the main theater of the school. Directed by Kay Capps Cross from Ye Old Opera House, the play was written by Mary Donnelly and George L.O Strid and involves 21 sixth graders. The class has been preparing for the play since the start of the school year and is very excited for the community to see its work in action.

2023 Return of the Glass Slipper - SG playbill

Return of the Glass Slipper
2023 Return of the Glass Slipper - cast photo

Spring Grove sixth graders snap a picture as the cast for Return of the Glass Slipper.
2023 Spring Grove play - Bently Rohland

Bently Rohland gets lots of laughs as Sir Edward Visor.
2023 Return of the Glass Slipper - rehearsal 1

Spring Grove sixth graders prepare to perform Return of the Glass Slipper.
2023 Return of the Glass Slipper - Try on the Shoe rehearsal

Spring Grove students sing "Try on the Shoe."
2023 Return of the Glass Slipper - rehearsal 2

In rehearsal, Spring Grove students beg Sir Edward Visor to let them try on Cinderella's famous glass slipper.
2023 Return of the Glass Slipper - SG play

Spring Grove students kick out their feet in hopes of trying on Cinderella's glass slipper.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments