By Jordan Gerard
After searching for a police chief and patrol officer for the last seven months with little luck, the Spring Grove City Council signed a letter of intent to contract with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for policing services at a special meeting held Wednesday, July 6.
Mayor Scott Solberg explained to a small audience of eight residents the city began the search after Police Chief Paul Folz announced his retirement at the Jan. 18, 2022 meeting. They had a few inquiries, and one serious offer that did not result in a contract. He noted that Folz would likely start using PTO time in September, and that the city is very grateful for Folz’s years of service.
Council members directed city administrator Julie Amundson to begin conversations with Sheriff Mark Inglett to explore the option of having the county provide policing services for the city.
A meeting on June 27 with Solberg, Amundson, Inglett and Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg kept that conversation going, and that resulted in a draft proposal.
The Sheriff’s Office would dedicate approximately 70 hours of police coverage per week between two dedicated officers assigned to Spring Grove (both would be full time positions). The county would provide training, hiring, supervision, technology, emergency equipment, administration (eliminating duties for city employee Stephanie Jaster), insurance and vehicle maintenance. The council determined the amount of hours.
The deputies will utilize the current Spring Grove Police Department offices, and it’s likely the sheriff’s office would purchase its squad cars and re-brand them as sheriff’s squads.
Due to the timeline of hiring and training deputies, this item required action sooner than later by the city council, Solberg said. The county board would need to approve it at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.
“It’s a unique situation for the city of Spring Grove, a unique situation for the Sheriff’s Office,” Inglett said. “To my knowledge, they’ve never done a contract in the past. It’ll be a learning adventure for all of us. I think we can provide the level of service you’re looking for.”
Deputies would go through an 8-12 week training program, depending on their experience level. Inglett said they’d be ready to start in Spring Grove and in his opinion, “fully qualified to do the job.”
A few residents were hesistant though, raising concerns of response time, safety for ambulance members approaching a scene and connecting with community members.
Many of the specific details that were asked have not been defined yet, but Solberg said he would be sure to mention all raised concerns when negotiating the contract. Council members and deputies did their best to answer questions.
• What about the transition period between Folz’s retirement and deputies starting?
That will be defined in the contract negotiations, but as always, people should call 911 if it’s an emergency, Solberg said.
• Will the deputies take orders from the council?
The sheriff’s office will supervise deputies, and work with the council.
• What about city ordinance enforcement?
This will likely be negotiated in the contract. All of Spring Grove’s ordinance violations that result in a ticket are a misdemeanor offense, the council said. The council could appoint a zoning authority to enforce ordinances and handle court matters in that regard.
• When will the officers be on duty in Spring Grove?
Specific hours will likely not be advertised to the public, but likely during high volume call times.
• Will the deputies live in town or the area?
Inglett said they can’t force the deputies to live in Spring Grove, but all deputies have to live within an adequate response time.
• Does the city have the money to pay for it?
Yes, the current police budget is about $391,000. The proposal starts at about $290,000.
• How long is the contract? Can the city exit out of it?
Two years. The city could re-visit the idea of having its own police department again if the council felt the contract was not working. Pay for a chief and patrol officers, and squad cars, would need to be re-budgeted.
• What about other cities without police departments?
Inglett said the City of Brownsville does not contract with the sheriff’s office, but deputies drive through occassionally. Because Spring Grove is contracting with them, it’s a different level of service.
A finalized contract will come later this year, and Solberg said residents can email him or Amundson with specific questions they want addressed. Those emails are julie@springgrovemn.com and scott.solberg@springgrove.k12.mn.us.
Solberg added the city had two options at this point: Plan A was having active policing in the city, Plan B was not having active policing.
“I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights on it ... I can’t see a Plan B,” he said.
City attorney Greg Schieber relayed through Solberg that other cities without police departments say they wish their deputies would stop into city hall more. Since the sheriff’s deputies would be utilizing the police department offices, they would be in close contact with city hall.
“The proposal that Sheriff Inglett came up with, with two dedicated people here ... it’s better than random coverage,” Solberg said. “I’m impressed with the level of thought and detail...”
“It seems pretty obvious. We’re not left with a lot of choices here people,” JC Nerstad said. “They have two years that they need to sell us on this. It’s like hiring a big company. They have more resources than they have here. One stop shop.”
Ambulance director Angie Halverson expressed her concern for safe scenes when crew members approach a scene. When they get called to a scene and it’s not safe, the crew needs to wait for law enforcement to secure the scene. The ambulance is able to respond to a scene within seven minutes, she added.
“Eighty percent of the time Paul [Folz] is there, as an EMT or police officer,” she said.
Jeremy Halverson added the ambulance has been spoiled with Folz’s service to the city and the deputies being on the scene before the ambulance arrives.
Inglett said if it was outside of the 70 hours, they would rely on available deputies to respond. They’ve also relied on Caledonia Police Department’s assistance as well.
“We strive to meet all of the city’s needs within reason,” Inglett said. “I feel like my reputation, our reputation, as a sheriff’s office speaks for itself. We have pretty good public support. Spring Grove kind of knows what they’re getting.
“If you hire someone with no idea of their work ethic and judgement is like, then figure out three months later it’s not working, then you’re right back in it. I’m not saying it to say yes, but at least you have a general idea of what you’re getting.”
Inglett is not running for re-election, but said Swedberg, currently the only known sheriff candidate, is on board with the plan if he was elected.
“This is not something we went searching for. We have a good relationship with all of our communities,” Inglett noted.
Stephanie Jaster said she reached out to former Spring Grove police officers and asked if they’d be interested in the job. Three of them told her yes and asked for more information. She asked the council if they had done the same, and they said they did not.
“My job is at stake,” she said. “That to me is just another way to look. Everyone has liked the officers here. You might get the answer no, but I was shocked by the answer I did get.”
The job was only posted in the newspaper and on the state board for law enforcement jobs. It was not posted on the city website or Facebook page.
However, the job has been available for seven months. Solberg said potential applicants would inquire, hear about Spring Grove and then decline it. Angie Halverson added it was a similar situation with recruiting ambulance members.
“I don’t think we can make decisions based on, well this person said they would do this or this person said they would do that,” she said. “Hiring EMTs in this town, a lot of people come to me and say ‘Hey I’m super interested in that. It sounds really cool. What do I need to do?’ And then you never hear from them again, so I think we’ve had all this time to step forward and say ‘Hey, I’m interested in this.’”
Council member Chad Rohland made the motion to authorize signing of the letter of intent and council member Karen Folstad seconded it. It passed unanimously.
This was the only agenda item at the meeting. The next regular council meeting will be July 19, at 6 p.m. in Room 100 of the Spring Grove Communications building.
