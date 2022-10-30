Representatives of the Spring Grove School District came before the Houston County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss an exciting new grant opportunity.
The grant is provided through the Minnesota Department of Health and would allow the Spring Grove School District to work alongside the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) to evaluate and analyze any current disparities the school district possesses in its ability, or potential lack thereof, to provide adequate access to mental health services for children.
According to the Spring Grove School District, “the primary purpose of the grant will be to complete a Health Equity Data Analysis.”
If this grant request were approved, the presenters let it be known that, in order to collect this Health Equity Data, Spring Grove would conduct various focus groups with district parents, teachers and daycare staff. The content for these focus groups would be specifically geared towards accessibility and children’s mental health.
Sending out parent surveys was also discussed as a potential source of data collection for this Health Equity Analysis.
It is the hope of the district that these focus groups and parent surveys will help identify any possible barriers to children’s mental health in the Spring Grove School District.
The school district believes that, by conducting this Health Equity Data Analysis, Spring Grove will be better equipped to handle its ACEs on campus. ACEs stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences and are usually trauma related events that occur when a child is young.
ACEs are not always visible in students and can manifest themselves in different ways. The Spring Grove school district hopes that this grant, if approved, will help the district understand these ACEs and how to help any and all students who have gone through an adverse childhood experience.
This is a first time grant opportunity for the Spring Grove School District and has a minimum pay out of $20,000, as well as a maximum pay out of $150,000. Despite this range, however, Spring Grove plans to keep its grant request on the low side and apply for only $20,000.
Though the current grant application is limited to Spring Grove only, the talk of potentially conducting future Health Equity Data Analyzes with other school districts in Houston County was discussed by the Board of Commissioners at this meeting.
Given that the deadline for the grant application was Friday, Oct. 28, the Spring Grove School District requested that the Board of Commissioners approve its request at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and allow the school district to officially apply for the grant.
Recognizing the fast approaching due date, the Houston County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Spring Grove School District’s request to apply for the grant at this meeting.
