Spring Grove schools 1.jpg

Spring Grove kindergarten students stop at their lockers between classes.

Representatives of the Spring Grove School District came before the Houston County Board of  Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss an exciting new grant opportunity.

The grant is provided through the Minnesota Department of Health and would allow the Spring Grove School District to work alongside the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) to evaluate and analyze any current disparities the school district possesses in its ability, or potential lack thereof, to provide adequate access to mental health services for children.

Spring grove schools 2.jpg

Spring Grove high school students work in pods throughout the school day.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments