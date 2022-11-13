Veterans Jeff Tyribakken (left), Joel Johnson (middle) and Gary Glasud (right) showcasing their new quilts. Standing behind the vets are Barb Solum (left) and Yvonne Krogstad (right), two women from the Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
On Nov. 11, the Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 held its annual Veterans Day program in the Spring Grove school gymnasium.
From the Army, Navy and Air Force, 10 veterans were in attendance: Christian Myrah, Fordyce Brevig, Gary Buxengard, Glenn Kinneberg, Jim Wilhelmson, Richard Storlie, Curt Rustad, Jeff Tyribakken, Joel Johnson and Gary Glasud.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, as noted by Myrah, a speaker for the service who shared lessons he learned as a fighter pilot in the Navy. “Veterans Day is a day to honor all veterans,” Myrah shared with the audience. He had ended his speech with a reminder to “respect them, honor them and thank them.”
Armistice Day, a celebration of peace, commemorated the end of World War I. Some organizations like Veterans for Peace, concerned about the over-glorification of war itself, suggest Veterans Day return to its Armistice Day roots and focus more on standing up for peace.
On the other hand, many proud Americans find immense value in respecting the millions of men and women in uniform and display patriotism by honoring veterans for their military service, much of which was seen throughout the program.
For instance, after the presentation of colors, the children of the Spring Grove choir sang the Star Spangled Banner, led by Director Bethany Engen. After this performance, a few of Julianna Lile’s sixth grade students spoke.
Bently Rohland read a poem, Adah Solum and Kiah Lundgren shared a quote and, lastly, Jocelynn Martinez debuted an original poem.
Upon the conclusion of Myrah’s speech, the choir sang, A Tribute to the Armed Services, which called on the vets to stand as their branch was announced. On behalf of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Spring Grove, Barbara Solum presented Quilts of Honor to three veterans: Tyribakken, Johnson and Glasud.
To conclude the service, the veterans retired the colors, though that was not the end of the celebration. Heather Strand’s fourth grade class had lunch with the vets.
Additionally, all veterans were welcome to supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion in Spring Grove.
