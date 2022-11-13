On Nov. 11, the Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 held its annual Veterans Day program in the Spring Grove school gymnasium.

From the Army, Navy and Air Force, 10 veterans were in attendance: Christian Myrah, Fordyce Brevig, Gary Buxengard, Glenn Kinneberg, Jim Wilhelmson, Richard Storlie, Curt Rustad, Jeff Tyribakken, Joel Johnson and Gary Glasud.

SG Veterans Day 2.jpg

Teacher Heather Strand’s son serves and she worked hard with help from her students to thank veterans.
SG Veterans Day 4.jpg

Spring Grove choir kids performing featuring their choir director, Bethany Engen.
SG Veterans Day 1.jpg

Veterans Jeff Tyribakken (left), Joel Johnson (middle) and Gary Glasud (right) showcasing their new quilts. Standing behind the vets are Barb Solum (left) and Yvonne Krogstad (right), two women from the Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
SG Veterans Day 3.jpg

Gary Glasud accepting his quilt.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments