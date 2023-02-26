The Spring Grove community gathered at the Fest Building Saturday for a free night of fun, laughter and free food.

“It’s really an appreciation event,” said Spring Grove Chamber President Stephanie Gulbranson. “We wanted to do something positive to say 'Thank you.'”

2023 SG thank you - Scott Solberg

Former mayor, Scott Solberg speaks at Spring Grove thank you event.
2023 SG thank you - firemen (group photo)

Firemen from seven departments are recognized at thank you event, hosted at the Fest Building in Spring Grove.
2023 SG thank you - Trent Turner

Spring Grove Fire Chief Trent Turner thanks his men for their dedication and hard work on December 22, 2022.
2023 SG thank you - firemen boots

Fire department boots were on display at the bar in the Fest Building, offering patrons the opportunity to give back to the community.
2023 SG thank you - Fest Building

Spring Grove locals fill the Fest Building in support of local heroes.
2023 SG thank you - kids corner

Collins, Kiaara, Juniper and Angelina enjoy coloring at the kids corner.
2023 SG thank you - Addison and Kenzie

Addison and Kenzie work together to complete a puzzle.
2023 Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce

The Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce are proud to support its fire departments.

