The Spring Grove community gathered at the Fest Building Saturday for a free night of fun, laughter and free food.
“It’s really an appreciation event,” said Spring Grove Chamber President Stephanie Gulbranson. “We wanted to do something positive to say 'Thank you.'”
Recognizing first responders who helped extinguish the devastating fire that struck Spring Grove on Dec. 22, 2022, the community party was hosted by the town’s Chamber of Commerce and featured speakers, such as Jana Elton (city administrator), Scott Solberg (former Spring Grove mayor), Trent Turner (fire chief) and Saundra Solum (current Spring Grove mayor), as well as a few survivors of the fire.
“Thank you to all the fire departments, their chiefs and their members. They shined,” said Fire Chief Turner. “We aren’t just departments; we are a department.”
The event offered a free meal that included pulled beef and chicken sliders, fruits, vegetables, chips and more. The bar was also in full swing, complete with fire boots, where those in attendance could drop donations. Though the event was not a fundraiser, all proceeds from bar sales went to the fire house in Spring Grove.
“It’s the start of a new beginning,” said City Administrator Jana Elton.
Elton went on to explain that the fire, though tragic and a great loss to Spring Grove, has opened up new lines of communication with neighboring towns and has opened the door for various community collaborations and support that would not have happened had the event not occurred.
Walking around the room, a DJ could be seen playing music. Free popcorn and cookies were also available, as were speciality floats made with ice cream and a selection of classic Spring Grove sodas. The Giants of the Earth Heritage Center also had a table set up with lots of informative photos, displaying the history of Spring Grove’s downtown.
Plastic fire hats and miniature candies lined the tables, which were enjoyed by many local kids. The event also featured a kids corner, packed with giant Jenga and giant Connect Four, as well as themed bookmarks to color and fun puzzles.
“Thank you to everyone who helped keep us safe,” said one fire survivor.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
