Patty Moe, postmaster in Spring Grove for 25 years, retired on May 31, 2022, relinquishing the office to Kendra Hageman.

A college graduate with a degree in Elementary Education, Moe was installed as the Spring Grove postmaster in December 1997 and quickly grew to love the small town community. She appreciated her time serving Spring Grove and is proud to have helped connect rural residents through letter carriers, package deliveries and day-to-day office operations.

Patty Moe works as a letter carrier in Winona, prior to moving to Spring Grove.
Patty Moe recreates an old photo of her, just one week before retirement as Spring Grove's postmaster.

