Patty Moe, postmaster in Spring Grove for 25 years, retired on May 31, 2022, relinquishing the office to Kendra Hageman.
A college graduate with a degree in Elementary Education, Moe was installed as the Spring Grove postmaster in December 1997 and quickly grew to love the small town community. She appreciated her time serving Spring Grove and is proud to have helped connect rural residents through letter carriers, package deliveries and day-to-day office operations.
“It kind of reminded me of old watering holes in western towns,” said Moe. “You’ll hear this exchange of conversation over who’s not feeling well or what’s going on and it's just those meetings that are, maybe kind of hoagie, but are very dear.”
Moe looks back fondly on her time at the post office, recounting many amusing stories. She paid special thanks to Terry Meyer, one of her many mentors throughout the years. Originally from Caledonia, Meyer was the postmaster in Winona, where Moe was stationed before making her way to Spring Grove.
“He was always really good at pushing me to move up. Sometimes that’s what you need, someone who has more faith in you than you do in yourself. He was very instrumental in helping me get some leadership roles,” said Moe.
Moe also expressed immense gratitude for Spring Grove, the community and its post office employees. She called being with the co-workers everyday “a luxury” and also felt welcomed by her customers.
“You really are only as good as the employees that you work with,” said Moe.
Moe confessed to having mixed feelings about her retirement. Despite enjoying the freedom that comes with having an open schedule, Moe admitted to missing the laughter and camaraderie she experienced with her team at the post office everyday. The now absent discipline of simply needing to wake up in the morning and the lack of a daily routine is an adjustment for Moe.
Retirement, “I’m getting used to it. It’s very different,” said Moe. “But, when that blizzard came in I really felt good about looking outside and saying ‘nope, not today’ and just snuggling down with a book.”
Despite her mixed emotions regarding retirement, Moe is pleased to hand over the reins to Hageman. Previously the postmaster in Preston, Minnesota, Hageman is a capable replacement with 26 years of experience under her belt.
Hageman called the transition “pretty smooth” and points to the post office staff as a major contributing factor.
“Everyone was very helpful and accepting,” said Hageman.
She is happy to be close to the Iowa border, as she is originally from Iowa and currently resides in Lanesboro.
“It’s nice to get more personal with people and get to know people and become affiliated with the community. It’s hard in a big town to get to know people as well, so it’s nice,” said Hageman.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
