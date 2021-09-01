By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Since he was about seven years old, Paul Folz knew he wanted to be a police officer, and 40 years of service later, he reflects back on a career well spent so far.
“There was never a doubt,” he said. “When I was seven, I was like every other kid. I wanted to drive fast, I liked the red lights and the siren.”
Knowing he didn’t want a career that would result in the same tasks every day, a career in law enforcement was the logical choice. Though he has responded to multiple accidents, incidents and crimes, every one is different. It’s also a way to give back to the community.
Folz started his career as a deputy sheriff for Morton County in North Dakota and then Richland County. He then worked as campus police at North Dakota State University, and as an officer for the Hillsboro Police Department.
After finishing the North Dakota part of his career, he came home to Houston, Minnesota with his family to serve as Houston’s police chief (and only officer) for about nine and a half years.
Finally, Folz and his family settled in Spring Grove, with him as police chief. Moving to Spring Grove gave him the opportunity to watch his three kids grow up, get involved in their high school sports and other school activities.
After 40 years on the job, Folz has come to know his favorite and least favorite parts of the job.
“It’s the people. I like the people,” he said. “I’m dealing with people on both sides of the fence, so to speak. I appreciate people’s perspectives.”
The harder parts of the job? Helping people to understand the criminal justice system better. Whereas someone may believe they are a victim of a crime, there are elements that have to be proven in a court of law.
“I get it. There’s a lot of times those decisions are out of my hands,” he said. “My job is to investigate and gather evidence ... The prosecutor is the one who decided the person committed the crime, I have the evidence to present in court to convict the person.”
Still, Folz remains on the job with the help of two full-time officers, and for Spring Grove, that’s José Martinez and Nick Bruns. The council recently added a standby officer position in order to cover leaves of absences, vacations or other vacancies.
“I think right now, we’re at the staffing level we should be,” he said.
With three full-time officers, the police department has the ability to respond immediately and catch up on a backlog of cases from earlier this year. Before adding a third full-time officer, Folz often worked long days in an effort to close cases and cover Spring Grove.
For an 18-month stretch at one point in time, he was the only officer. And even if the council told him previously they didn’t expect 24/7 coverage, Folz’s dedication to the job excelled past that.
Folz also got the surprise of his career on Saturday, Aug. 21. What was originally a call for a medical emergency at the Fest Building, turned out to be a surprise party in his honor, organized by his son Andy and orchestrated by family, friends, fellow ambulance crew members and police officers.
“I had no clue ... I was totally shocked,” he said. “It didn’t surprise me that he [Andy] went through the effort. He goes the extra mile and does these type of things.”
Andy said it was an interesting dynamic growing up in a small town with the police chief as your dad.
“It’s kind of funny, there were a lot of times when I’d go to school, my friends would ask about my dad at school, if he’d be on duty, where he’d be in town,” he said. “On the [Washington] D.C. senior trip, I asked my dad if he’d chaperone. Bringing him with on the trip, all my classmates thought they had to be on their Ps and Qs. But at the end of the day, he’s just a regular person.”
When Andy and his siblings participated in multiple sports throughout the school year, they can remember Folz coming to games, but often needing to respond to a call before the end of the game. Even if that was the case, Andy is still extremely proud of his dad.
“40 years in anything is pretty special... He goes out every night, suits up and as a police officer dealing with people on their worst day, or when they’re not having a very good day,” he explained. “For making it through that for 40 years. To know you’re appreciated, I think that was a pretty special moment for him. I’m proud of him handling his career the way he has.”
Keeping the party under wraps until the big surprise was a big task alone, especially in a small town, Andy said. People invited to the party even mentioned it on traffic stops to Martinez and Bruns. Nevertheless, the surprise went off without a hitch. Family and friends drove in from Iowa and North Dakota, not to mention local community members were also in attendance.
An even more special surprise was seeing his youngest son Alex, who is in the Army, stationed in New York. Alex received 18 days of leave, drove back 23 hours, stayed in La Crosse until the party, and surprised everyone, including his siblings.
Folz hadn’t seen him since December. Along with his sons, his daughter Aly was there with her son, Grayson, Folz’s first grandchild.
As for the remainder of his career, Folz isn’t set on retiring just yet. He’s got a bucket list of work items he’d like to see completed before that milestone is reached, and until then, Folz and his officers are dedicated to doing a good job for the city of Spring Grove.
“I try to do the best job I can for the town of Spring Grove and the other towns I have served,” he said. “The people are fantastic. Those are the biggest things I will miss.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.