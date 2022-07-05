By Craig Moorhead
Jim Lund joined the Army Reserve in January of 1984 when he was 17 years old, and continued with the service until May 1st of 2022. That’s 38 years with the U.S. Army, far beyond a typical enlistment. During those years, he went from being a mechanic to a maintenance supervisor to a first sergeant.
“I did basic training my junior year of high school,” Lund told the Argus. All told, the Spring Grove resident spent approximately 10 years of his enlistment on active duty. “In 2003 I was called up,” Lund recalled. “I was on active duty (continuously) from 2003 until 2012. I was stationed at Fort McCoy.
“Our unit - as a whole - wasn’t called to active duty 100% all the time, but probably 85% to 90% of the soldiers in my unit were activated at that time.”
Lund’s reserve unit was attached to an active duty division from Fort Hood, providing support for those troops to train. “We would loan equipment out so they had what they needed – from vehicles, right down to radios or a binocular... Anything that unit needed to conduct their training, we loaned them. Billions of dollars worth of Army equipment. They utilized it, and turned it all back in to us when they were getting ready to deploy overseas. We were kind of like a big Army warehouse.
“Our unit had a CD designation... We had a supply section, a maintenance section, and a training section. The training section was the ones that would go out on a mock ambush, for example...
“My job was to run the motor pool. I had over 300 vehicles which I was in charge of, and 16 to 18 mechanics that I was in charge of, to make sure that the vehicles were ready for use when these units came to Fort McCoy to train...
“Whenever a unit came to the fort, they filled out paperwork. So if they needed 120 vehicles to train with, that’s what I was in charge of issuing out, bringing them back in and getting them fixed, getting them all spun back up again, and then issuing them out again.
“When I got called up I was a staff sergeant, with 19 years with the outfit. My intent, prior to getting called up, was to do my 20 years and retire. But with the call up I had more chances to go to school, and I could get promoted. And the knowledge that I gained by being on active duty prepared me for my next rank. When I retired, I was a master sergeant (first sergeant). It seemed like it was easier on active duty to go to the school. And it was easier to get promoted then when I was (serving) in just the regular reserve unit.
Active duty at Fort McCoy also had some other benefits. “You only had to juggle the one job,” Lund said. “And my wife and daughter were not that far away, so I still was able to see them at least once a week, or once every two weeks...
“Being a reservist and getting called up to active duty, I learned a lot about the Army policies. It was a great learning experience. I wasn’t overseas, but in the back of your mind you knew you could always get plucked out of your unit and put in another unit for a filler, for the units that were coming to Fort McCoy. Because they always wanted to send them with a full (contingent). They authorized 100% strength.
“I would recommend the Army Reserve to young people... And if I had it all to do over again, you probably should go active duty first... But as far as a young guy going into the service, I would recommend it. You learn, and you meet a lot of people... It was kind of nice to have an extra paycheck every month, and then as I got older it got to the point that the people that you meet, some of them are going to be lifelong friends... I think the people is probably the thing that I’m going to miss most of all.”
The Lund family is planning a celebration on July 16th at Elsie’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia to mark Jim’s retirement from the armed forces. “I don’t want any gifts,” Lund said. “I just want to talk to people, see old friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.