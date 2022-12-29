Spring Grove recovers after hardware store, apartments crumble in fire

Six families lost their homes, while another saw its business crumble to the ground, as an apartment complex and Mulqueen’s True Value Hardware store in Spring Grove went up in smoke just before Christmas — in the midst of freezing temperatures and holiday planning.
On Thursday, Dec. 22 the Spring Grove Fire Department responded to an apartment fire above Mulqueen’s True Value at 123 W. Main St. at 2:45 p.m. Eventually, multiple fire departments from the surrounding Houston County area were dispatched to help with the growing blaze and could be seen fighting the fire for an estimated 10 hours, as large bellows of smoke filled the air.
“We started on an interior attack, but once we learned that it went to the roof, we had to switch over to a defensive attack. That’s when we called in Caledonia, Mabel, Eitzen, Decorach, Houston and Brownsville,” said Spring Grove Fire Chief Trent Turner.
Working hard against the bitter cold and harsh weather conditions, fire departments stood in awe as water from its hoses turned to ice before reaching the fire. Departments also had trouble with pumps freezing up, and power to many residential homes in Spring Grove had to be cut, so the firefighters could safely do their work.
“It was brutal, honestly the weather conditions that evening made the firemens’ job ten times harder. There’s definitely more challenges fighting a fire when you’re facing frigid temperatures like that,” said Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce President Stephanie Gulbranson.
Caledonia Haulers was quick to send trucks filled with water to help fight the blaze, as city towers ran out. Kraus Oil also swooped in, filling fire trucks that ran for hours on end. Several Spring Grove locations additionally served as warming shelters and handed out hot coffee and food.
The school also functioned as a shelter for displaced families. However, according to Spring Grove Mayor Scott Solberg, “it wasn’t really going to be ideal for people staying overnight.”
“There was just no commercial space available, so we put on Facebook, ‘Hey, we've got this one family of four and this one older gentlemen, and can anyone take them in?’ and I think it was about 15 minutes later that someone volunteered,” said Solberg.
The Spring Grove Ambulance Department was dispatched and helped firemen battling frostbite and frozen feet as a result of the harsh weather. The Caledonia Ambulance Department was also on site and helped field calls during the fire.
Ashley Rein, of Mabel, joined her husband and firefighter Jeff Rein, as he headed into town with the Mabel Fire Department. It was difficult to take in the scene.
"While we were dropping food off at the telephone office, my husband and a few other firemen were carrying hoses down the street to the fire station. It was difficult not to notice how cold they were," Ashley Rein said. "There was the constant concern for, not only my husband's safety, but for all the other brave men/women who were fighting together."
She was also impressed by what she saw.
"It was amazing to see the small towns rally together to help anyone who needed it," she said.
Eventually, upon realizing the fire could not be contained, the Spring Grove Fire Department made the tough decision to tear down the building.
The Fire Department,“they did have to make the tough call at one point that, for the safety of the other buildings on the Main Street, they needed to take the structure down,” said Chamber President Gulbranson.
“[The fire] got between the roof layers of the building and, at that point, that’s when we looked for an excavator to pull the building down so we could get to the fire so we could get it extinguished,” said Turner.
Turner noted a big thanks to the Spring Grove community for helping during this tragedy. From volunteer firefighters and warming shelter operators, to monetary donors and city staff, the community truly came together to collectively fight this beast, he said.
Recovery
Six apartment units were destroyed by the fire, in addition to the hardware store. One pet was lost, but no people were injured, as the units were evacuated safely. However, six families, composed of 11 Spring Grove residents, were displaced as the building burned.
These families lost everything in the disaster. The Spring Grove community immediately knew it needed to help.
Rallying quickly around its now homeless residents, the Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce set up a GoFundMe page to help with recovery costs and got to work establishing temporary housing for those in need. Spring Grove community members also put up donation bins at Red’s IGA and other local businesses.
“The morning after the fire, the Chamber Board, we started discussing right away somebody having to organize these relief efforts for everybody and these donations,” said Chamber President Gulbranson.
According to Jessi Strinmoen, organizer for the GoFundMe Page, “the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating with the city of Spring Grove, Trinity Lutheran Church, Merchant's Bank and the Spring Grove Commercial Club to collect monetary donations to support those affected by the fire.”
As of today, the GoFundMe page has raised over $12,000 for these newly displaced residents, putting the page almost halfway to its $25,000 goal.
Cash, gift cards, food and hygiene products have also been donated to the families. Community volunteers additionally helped wrap gifts for children affected by the fire, to ensure everyone had something to open on Christmas.
“Volunteers went out and spent an entire day on Christmas Eve shopping, and then we had more volunteers that evening that wrapped all of the gifts and delivered them,” said Chamber President Gulbranson.
"We even sent a small decorated tree with a family that moved into a temporary house," the GoFundMe page noted.
Generous donations from anonymous individuals have also been dropped off at various businesses throughout Houston County, such as Free Range Exchange in Hokah and The Wired Rooster in Caledonia, to support the men and women who helped fight this devastating fire. The Wired Rooster also received a donation and matched it, allowing the business to offer free food and drink to those affected and all responders that night and the next couple days.
A social media post about the fire from the city of Spring Grove seemed to capture the community's feelings. It shared a long list of businesses and organizations that did something, anything to help during the tragedy.
"The frozen toes, faces, and warm hearts will never be forgotten for what you all did for this city. Keeping our firefighters fed, providing warmth, providing the tools that we needed, opening your businesses and homes to residents, donating items," the post read. "Biggest thank yous were the volunteers down in the middle of it all fighting to save the rest of our downtown, which we did. We appreciate all of you more than words could ever express. We are sad we lost a great business; people lost special items in their homes and one pet that can never be replaced; but we are so grateful that everyone walked away from this fire and will be safe and sound this holiday season."
Temporary housing is currently being provided to the families displaced, with the hopes of securing more long-term housing options soon.
“There were so many people who did so much hard work, and good work, during that time," said Solberg. "The firefighters obviously did an amazing job in such horrible conditions."
