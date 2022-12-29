 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Spring Grove recovers after hardware store, apartments crumble in fire

2022 Spring Grove True Value Fire 1

Mulqueen's True Value and the apartments above go up in smoke in downtown Spring Grove Dec. 22. Firefighters fought the fire for 10 hours. (Photo courtesy of Angie Halverson/Spring Grove Ambulance Service)

Six families lost their homes, while another saw its business crumble to the ground, as an apartment complex and Mulqueen’s True Value Hardware store in Spring Grove went up in smoke just before Christmas — in the midst of freezing temperatures and holiday planning.

On Thursday, Dec. 22 the Spring Grove Fire Department responded to an apartment fire above Mulqueen’s True Value at 123 W. Main St. at 2:45 p.m. Eventually, multiple fire departments from the surrounding Houston County area were dispatched to help with the growing blaze and could be seen fighting the fire for an estimated 10 hours, as large bellows of smoke filled the air.

2022 Spring Grove True Value fire 2.jpg

Multiple fire departments helped fight the blaze, from low and high, at the True Value in downtown Spring Grove Dec. 22. (Photo courtesy of Angie Halverson/Spring Grove Ambulance Service)
2022 Spring Grove True Value fire 4

Power had to be cut to many residential homes in Spring Grove, so firefighters could use their ladders safely. (Photo courtesy of Angie Halverson/Spring Grove Ambulance Service)
2022 Spring Grove True Value fire 3.jpg

Five different fire departments were dispatched, in addition to Spring Grove, to help fight the raging fire at Mulqueen's True Value. (Photo courtesy of Angie Halverson/Spring Grove Ambulance Service)
2022 Spring Grove Fire - Mulqeen's Taken Down

After many hours of fighting, the Spring Grove fire department ultimately had to tear down the True Value Hardware building, in order to extinguish the blaze.
123 W. Street - SG fire.jpg

A Spring Grove fire decimated the heart of downtown, as its beloved hardware store, Maqueen's True Value, went up in flames.
2022 True Value fire in Spring Grove.jpg

True Value fire leaves a desolate hole in the center of downtown Spring Grove. 
Spring Grove Fire Ashley Rein.jpeg

Firefighters from all over the area arrived in Spring Grove to help quell the flames. (Photo courtesy of Ashley Rein)
Spring Grove Fire Rick Aske.jpeg

Firefighters were exhausted after battling the flames on a freezing morning in Spring Grove. (Photo courtesy of Rick Aske)
123 W. Main Street - SG fire.jpg

The residents of Spring Grove hope to recover and rebuild after a major fire struck the little community in its heart.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred