Started as a way to bring new commerce to the Spring Grove area, Houston County locals have recently pooled together money for a Community Real Estate Fund. The intention of this new fund is to revive the Spring Grove community and create new options for real estate developments, as a means of rectifying the area’s recent stagnation.
“We need more lodging in Spring Grove and more rental space,” said Courtney Bergey Swanson.
Though the idea to create a Community Real Estate Fund in Spring Grove has been a topic of discussion within the community for several years, the project really took off in February 2022, as it was during this time that those interested in building the fund contacted REVocity.
REVocity is an organization based out of Northfield, Minnesota that deals in the legal side and handles the more administrative aspects of the Community Real Estate Fund. REVocity is a subsidiary of Rebound Partners in Northfield, which has led development on a number of projects in the Northfield area, including hotels and restaurants.
According to Swanson, it is with the help of REVocity that the fund got off of the ground and gained some much needed traction.
“You just need the spark and the administration to get it done, to get from point A to point B,” said Courtney Bergey Swanson.
According to Swanson, the Community Real Estate Fund “is really locally driven” and an estimated 8 to 10 local investors from the Houston County area are currently involved with the Community Real Estate Fund.
The partners have raised $600,000 in capital since the fund’s conception in February 2022.
It shows that “we do have a lot of great things happening in small towns,” Courtney Bergey Swanson.
Three buildings are currently owned by the Community Real Estate Fund in Spring Grove: 131 W. Main St., 133 W. Main St. and 149 W. Main St.
The space at 149 W. Main St. is now the new headquarters for the Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce and house five apartment units that are all full.
At 133 W. Main Street, the former Doc's Restaurant, an Airbnb above opened in June, and, according to Manager Becca Stiles-Nogosek, has been extremely successful.
At 131 W. Main Street, the former Nogosek’s building hosting Norski's Saloon, a future project for the Community Real Estate Fund is yet to be determined.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
