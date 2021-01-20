By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A Spring Grove family has a new home after two years of waiting and working hard.
Sherry Pitts and her family are ready to move into their home on Feb. 1, which was built by Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “It’s surreal.”
She added the family is looking forward to making it their own home. The family’s previous home caused allergy and asthma problems, Pitts told the Spring Grove Herald in 2019.
The process started in 2019 when Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse asked for applicants in Houston County. The chapter is expanding its outreach into other counties, such as Houston County.
The organization was quickly connected with Spring Grove Public Schools, who at the time, received a grant from the Bush Foundation and created a “Maker space” class that allowed students to work hands on with robotics, designing, woodworking, 3-D printing and more. That class also asked what needs the community had at the time and they found that affordable housing was a huge need.
At the same time, that class brought in regionally-based architectural designer Miranda Moen, who incorporated Norwegian themes into the architecture of the home.
She talked to students about what architects consider when designing a home. Students were also able to give their input on ideas for the home.
Once the designing was complete, the plans were handed off to Habitat for Humanity’s architects for finalization. Though the house slightly differs from the original plan, it still features an offset master bedroom and built in storage capacity.
Finally, the groundwork was complete, and Pitts and her family were ready to commit at least 350 sweat equity hours into building theirhome, alongside Habitat volunteers and community volunteers.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held May 2019. Several community groups were able to provide lunches to work crews throughout the construction phases.
The home had a completion date of Fall 2020, but construction slowed when the pandemic hit. Before beginning construction again, Habitat for Humanity shuttered its doors for over three months, including home construction, Executive Director Kahya Fox said in October 2020. When it was safer, Habitat limited the number of people on its crews and volunteers to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Finally, the home is ready, and even after the family moves in, there’s still groups dedicated to helping out. Houston County Master Gardeners plan to help with landscaping work later this year.
Pitts said she was grateful for all who helped in the process, including Marge and Ford Brevig, Steve Nelson, Houston County Master Gardeners, Trinity Lutheran Church and the community of Spring Grove.
The home was also sponsored by A. Allen Construction, Spring Grove Communications, Spring Grove Lions Club, Van Minsel Brothers Construction and Shooting Star Native Seeds.
