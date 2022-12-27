The Spring Grove City Council met Tuesday, Dec. 20 to discuss how to formally go about discontinuing its municipal liquor store. Greg Schieber, the city attorney, was present at this meeting and provided advice for next steps.
Chief among these was the need to change the city’s ordinance 42, an ordinance that has been in place since the 1930s, regarding the liquor store and the selling of alcohol in Spring Grove. Though changing this ordinance can be done at any time, Schieber recommended action be taken sooner rather than later.
“It’s in our best interest to update our current ordinance,” said Councilor Chad Rohland.
“It's not done until we abolish the ordinance,” said Councilor Trent Turner.
Some concerns were echoed regarding the possibility of someone purchasing the liquor store from the city, but then being unable to officially open for some time, due to the need to apply for a liquor license.
Given that a liquor license application needs to be run through the state and could take four-to-six weeks, it was recommended that the wording for the new ordinance specify that those interested in applying for a liquor license may do so before The Corner Bar officially closes July 1.
However, there must also be the caveat that, those individuals may apply for a liquor license before July 1, they will not be able to actually sell alcohol until after The Corner Bar is officially discontinued.
It was additionally recommended by Schieber that the city get a list of what inventory is currently at The Corner Bar, including alcohol, tables, chairs, etc, as this would help the city start to plan to sell off the space. Future considerations will also include whether the city would like to place a limit on the number of liquor licenses it awards, as well as any potential fees that may come with accepting the license.
It was also recommended that the city begin putting together an ad letting the community know The Corner Bar is officially up for sale, in an effort to entice potential buyers.
Mayor Solberg moved to have a discussion regarding ordinance 42 added to the agenda for the January council meeting. This motion was quickly seconded and approved by all.
“It’s going to come around faster than we anticipated. Those wheels gotta start moving,” said Mayor Solberg.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
