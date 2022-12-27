Spring Grove - The Corner Bar

The Corner Bar Liquor Store sits at 100 E. Main St. in Spring Grove.

The Spring Grove City Council met Tuesday, Dec. 20 to discuss how to formally go about discontinuing its municipal liquor store. Greg Schieber, the city attorney, was present at this meeting and provided advice for next steps.

Chief among these was the need to change the city’s ordinance 42, an ordinance that has been in place since the 1930s, regarding the liquor store and the selling of alcohol in Spring Grove. Though changing this ordinance can be done at any time, Schieber recommended action be taken sooner rather than later.

