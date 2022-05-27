By Jordan Gerard
he municipal liquor store was at the forefront of the Spring Grove City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, May 16. This time around, council members looked at year-to-date numbers and future moves, but took no formal action.
Council member Chad Rohland asked city treasurer Erin Konkel to pull year-to-date numbers in 2022. From January 1 to April 30, the Corner Store had an income of $129,613 and expenses of $137,059, resulting in a loss of $7,446. Konkel noted it’s a typical number for the first four months of operation, because insurance and inventory is paid in advance.
According to audit reports, the liquor store has lost money two years in a row and according to the city ordinance, if the liquor store shows a loss two out of three years, a vote needs to be taken as to keep it or close it down, city administrator Julie Amundson clarified. That vote comes from the residents of Spring Grove, she added.
Once the vote happens in November, a public hearing will be held and residents can voice their opinion, then the council can discuss possible actions and vote on it, she said.
The council can vote to close it at any time, but there’s a lot of legal steps the city needs to follow concerning the inventory, structure and selling the building, Amundson said.
The city can only have one off/on-sale license (for itself), but if it were to discontinue the liquor store, the council can create an ordinance stating how many liquor licenses are available. However, that takes away a funding source for city departments, who in the past have received new firefighter equipment, new parks equipment and more.
Mayor Scott Solberg said it’s not a slam dunk for him one way or the other.
“Both sides have strong arguments,” he said.
Business owners Red Longmire and Patrick Longmire of Red’s IGA asked the council’s hesistation on closing a business where the profit/loss has trended downward since 2016, and actually lost money in 2020 (-$16,515) and 2021 (-$7,376, but this number is through November 2021 only).
Solberg said he’s pro business, “absolutely 100%,” but to just close the liquor store “with the hopes that someone puts an offer on the building and opens a business there” is not ideal.
“No one has really come forward, to my knowledge, with a tried and true business plan,” he said. “We don’t have that. We’re being asked to close it with the hopes that ‘the rumor I heard uptown’ is going to come true.”
Rohland countered and said “the city hasn’t said they’re going to close it, so no one has come forward with a business plan.” He added the city would be potentially letting a private business increase their footprint in their building.
“At what point do we look at it as black and white business?” he asked. “We hear from CEDA (Community and Economic Development Associates) that people are looking for business space downtown.”
If the decision was made to close the liquor store, either by the council or a vote, the city has 30 months to discontinue operations, which includes tallying inventory, selling fixtures, creating a liquor license ordinance and more. It would likely remain open until that process is finished.
Solberg said he’d like have to conversations on how to turn the business around, and said there’s some confusion on where it’s losing money. He clarified the lost funds is not taxpayer money, but lost profits.
Council member Karen Folstad asked about employment. The liquor store has manager Joe Kessler and six part time employees.
“I really feel that the grocery store is going to need something to propel it into the next 25-30 years to keep it alive, keep it viable for the city, which I feel is a little more important than what we currently have,” Red Longmire said. At past meetings, he’s expressed the desire to add an off-sale liquor store to Red’s IGA. That would go in the current space of Jo’s Coffee House/Fat Pat’s Brewery & BBQ, and move that business uptown.
Solberg added it’s a polarizing issue, but he hoped people would still support both businesses. No formal action was taken.
Other news
The council approved a water hook-up for Adin Solum on Stage Rd, just past the Swim Center. Solum said he plans to build on that land. The council held off on approving a sewer hook-up until they do more research with the city attorney on that. The hook-up rate for water outside of city limits is double.
The council approved nonprofit rental fees for the Fest Building and updated its rental policy. Rent for nonprofits is $50, whereas regular rent is $275. Security deposit ($100), bar service fee ($100), additional days ($50) and stage fee ($50) stayed the same for nonprofit and not nonprofit groups.
Additionally, flameless candles are allowed, alcoholic beverages are served only through the exclusive use of the liquor store, earlier access to the building to decorate or clean up must be pre-approved, and damages exceeding the deposit will be billed to the renter.
The council approved a motion to pay for part of an upgraded sound system at the city ball park, contingent upon Spring Grove School District agreeing to pay a third of the cost, along with the Spring Grove Athletic Boosters.
Booster president Todd Olerud asked the council and school to each pay $1,500, while the boosters are paying $5,000. The total cost is about $8,000. Phil Griffin and Nick Bjerke are working on the sound system with a company in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The council hired Chris Strinmoen as summer rec director, and hired Logan Brumm, Jaxon Strinmoen, Ben Udstuen, Caleb Griffin, Gabe Klug, Kody Moore, Jordan Anderson, Alisha Solum, Jessica Morken and Niels Oleson as summer rec employees.
Next meeting
The council went into closed session to discuss the police chief position. The next regular council meeting is June 21, at 6 p.m. at 168 W. Main St.
