Trent Turner
Tell us about yourself.
I grew up in the Postville, IA area and found my way to Minnesota when I became employed with Hendel Farms in 1999. In 2005, my wife Hope and I bought our first home in Spring Grove where we are raising our two children, Addison and Tyler. I have been a member of the Spring Grove Fire Department since 2007, and have held the Fire Chief position since 2017.
Why are you running for council and what will you focus on while serving?
By having a different employment environment and mindset than other members of the council, I feel that I can bring diversity and fresh ideas to the table.
What are the most important issues facing Spring Grove right now? How can you help if you’re elected?
Having taken part in council meetings, I have come to realize that projects get set in motion prematurely without proper financial and strategic planning. I believe that preplanning saves a lot of headaches, grief and money.
I understand that sometimes things occur beyond our control and we are forced to borrow or make hasty decisions, but forward thinking would help alleviate this problem.
Spring Grove has run out of open lots to build new homes and recently completed a housing study. How can the city help developers/contractors add new subdivisions to the city for new homes to attract more residents?
I have not read the completed housing study as I am not a current member of the city council. However, I do believe that there are many options for the city to consider for future development and expansion.
Travis Torgerson
Tell us about yourself.
I am a native of Southeast Minnesota, growing up in Harmony. I have lived in the area my whole life, attending college in LaCrosse at UW-L. I graduated with a Major in Sociology and Minors in Criminal Justice and Public Administration. My family and I have lived in Spring Grove for 11 years. I work from my home as a Web Developer and Java programmer. I have two children currently enrolled in the Spring Grove School District. I’ve enjoyed the last four years of service to the citizens of Spring Grove and would be honored to serve another four years.
Why are you running for council and what will you focus on while serving?
I am running for city council to continue the progress we as a council have been working toward in the last four years. We have numerous projects currently in the early stages of planning or implementation that I’d like to see move forward. I will focus on continuing to move these projects forward as well as balancing that with the need to keep our budgets in line and the burden on the citizens as low as possible.
What are the most important issues facing Spring Grove right now? How can you help if you’re elected?
One of the bigger issues is our current lack of available develop-able land and the expected need for additional housing in the city. I am on the Spring Grove EDA and also the EDA Housing Subcommittee. We are currently working on developing the strategies to move the housing study forward.
Another important issue facing Spring Grove is the need to update our Comprehensive Plan. As part of the Planning and Zoning committee and EDA, I have been part of the ongoing work to update this plan that will steer the growth and development of the city for years to come.
Spring Grove has run out of open lots to build new homes and recently completed a housing study. How can the city help developers/contractors add new subdivisions to the city for new homes to attract more residents?
As a member of the Spring Grove EDA and also the EDA Housing Subcommittee, we are currently meeting with developers to come up with strategies that will work for both developers and the city to add new housing development to the city.
One of the ideas that was brought forward in the housing study and is moving forward is the need for smaller, single-level accessible housing. We currently have a developer in town who is working on a “patio home” subdivision on Maple Drive that was approved by the city council and the Spring Grove Planning and Zoning committee.
Karen Folstad
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Karen Folstad. I’m married to Mike and have 2 sons, Zach and Sam. I co-own E. F. Library Services, a business I’ve run for the past 14 years. Spring Grove is where I was born and raised, and I’ve lived here all of my life.
Why are you running for council and what will you focus on while serving?
Spring Grove is my hometown and I want to see it continue to be a great place to live. My focus will be on whatever needs to be done to accomplish this.
What are the most important issues facing Spring Grove right now? How can you help if you’re elected?
I try to look at any issues from various perspectives and use my business and personal experiences to help work through those issues.
Spring Grove has run out of open lots to build new homes and recently completed a housing study. How can the city help developers/contractors add new subdivisions to the city for new homes to attract more residents?
I would listen to the developers/contractors needs and see what the city can help with while making sure it makes good fiscal sense for the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.