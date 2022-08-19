On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Spring Grove City Council met to discuss possible future uses for a storage space near Roverud Park that was donated to the city some years ago.
Though the space is currently being used by the city as miscellaneous storage for machinery and other heavy equipment, the council talked about potentially preparing this land for redevelopment, so it can be sold off.
The city explored the possibility of applying for a DEED Redevelopment Grant that would help cover the cost of infrastructure changes at this property, so as to adequately prepare the space for sale. The main infrastructure concern discussed was the city sewer lines that currently run under the property.
Courtney (Bergey) Swanson, with the Economics Development Authority (EDA), was present at the council meeting on Aug. 16 and discussed what applying for this grant could mean for the city. Swanson spoke with a city financial advisor prior to the council meeting and received recommendations regarding next steps.
Per these recommendations, Swanson suggested the council move to conduct a preliminary, phase one environmental study of the property. This study would look into all past uses of the space and provide information regarding the current state of the land. If any red flags were made known as a result of the study, the council would need to reevaluate its position and conduct other studies before moving forward.
According to Swanson, the city would incur a $2,500 cost to conduct this phase one environmental study, and the turnover rate to receive its results would be two to four weeks. Swanson also made it known that conducting this study will be necessary if the city is interested in selling off the land, whether it be now or in the future.
The results of the study could potentially impact the property’s qualifications for the DEED Redevelopment Grant and would need to be conducted prior to the grant’s Feb. 1 application deadline.
The city’s financial advisor also recommended drafting a purchase agreement with the city attorney, in conjunction with the new developer, if the land is sold.
Mayor Scott Solberg moved to approve conducting the phase one environmental study on the property, with the cost being covered by the city’s contingency fund.
“Of all the dominos, this seems to be the first one,” said Solberg.
This motion was seconded and approved by all.
Other news
The Spring Grove City Council approved a resolution requesting an interim agreement with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to provide police coverage in Spring Grove, starting Sept. 1 and ending Dec. 31 of this year. Police coverage from Houston County is necessary, because Spring Grove’s current Police Chief Paul Folz will be on personal leave starting Sept. 4, in anticipation of his retirement.
During this time, shifts will be run in 10-hour increments and at a rate of $85 an hour. This pay rate is comparable to that of Police Chief Folz and has already been budgeted for by the council.
Use of Spring Grove’s squad cars will also be made available to Houston County employees during this interim period.
The council discussed what needs to be done to keep an ambulance on site in the community. Volunteer service hours in rural Minnesota areas have dropped across the state in recent years. It is this lack of volunteer staffing that may cause Spring Grove to lose its on-site ambulance.
Mayor Solberg expressed a need for volunteers “who are willing to run when their pagers go off."
Though it is not a state requirement to have an ambulance service in town, the council would prefer it remain available in Spring Grove.
The council also approved closing Maple Drive on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 for Uffda Fest.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
