storage space

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Spring Grove City Council met to discuss possible future uses for a storage space near Roverud Park that was donated to the city some years ago.

Though the space is currently being used by the city as miscellaneous storage for machinery and other heavy equipment, the council talked about potentially preparing this land for redevelopment, so it can be sold off.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments