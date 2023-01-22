Spring Grove one act has challenged itself this competition season, bringing famous tales from Edger Allen Poe to life.
Directed by Megan Miller, the Spring Grove one act cast will be performing a medley of short stories by Poe. Entitled "Shuddersome: Tales of Poe," the play is a dramatic retelling of "The Tell Tale Heart," "The Raven" and" The Mask of the Red Death."
“I just thought this piece was really a strong ensemble piece,” said Miller. “Unlike a lot of shows, they’re all on stage almost the entire time. It presents its own set of challenges, but it’s also a nice way to have everybody get to do stuff the whole time."
Considered a suspenseful drama, the one act cast is excited to spread its wings and explore outside the world of lighthearted comedy. When asked what inspired the genre shift, both students and director expressed a desire to break outside the comfort zone.
“We told [Miller] we would like to try something serious, because in the past we’d done a lot of comedies,” said Ella Wennes, Spring Grove senior.
“I said I really wanted to do a part where I could be a creepy person,” said Evan Holty, Spring Grove student.
Eighteen students are currently involved in the One Act. This includes 12 actors, five tech crew (lights, sound & projections) and a stage manager. New to Spring Grove, the show will feature colored LED lights. Spring Grove is also known for using visual projections in its performances, with Poe being now exception.
“I love working with this group,” said Miller. “I want to thank the kids for being willing to put themselves out there.”
This is Miller’s ninth year working with the One Act in Spring Grove. She also wrote a previous One Act performance for Spring Grove, a fantasy play, titled The Waterbearer.
“I’m excited to see how it all comes together,” said Alisa Moran, Spring Grove senior. “It’s very fun to watch it as practice, but it’s so much better to see it as it is in full.”
Preview the show during Dessert Theater at the Fest Building in Spring Grove on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted at the door and various baked goods will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the drama department.
“We bake all kinds of different desserts,” said Miller. “We’ve got everything from cookies and brownies to cheesecakes and pies.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
