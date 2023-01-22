Spring Grove one act has challenged itself this competition season, bringing famous tales from Edger Allen Poe to life.

Directed by Megan Miller, the Spring Grove one act cast will be performing a medley of short stories by Poe. Entitled "Shuddersome: Tales of Poe," the play is a dramatic retelling of "The Tell Tale Heart," "The Raven" and" The Mask of the Red Death."

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments