Houston County residents learn what they can do to help the Spring Grove ambulance department in its time of need.
Hosted at Spring Grove Cinema on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Houston County residents were invited to an open forum regarding Spring Grove’s ambulance department. Four panelists ran this open forum: Holly Jacobs, Todd Passig, Angie Halverson and Mike Tornstrom. Passig is the president of the ambulance board in Spring Grove, whereas Halverson is the director of its ambulance crew. Jacobs is a member of the Minnesota EMS regulatory board and Tornstorm is the ambulance director in Caledonia.
“Thank you for coming. It’s a very important topic we’re discussing tonight,” said Passig.
A common problem nationwide, the Spring Grove ambulance department is currently so understaffed that if one crew member were to become injured and unable to work, the department would not have enough staff to operate appropriately.
“If either of them sprains an ankle, then we’re done tomorrow,” said Halverson.
It is with this predicament in mind that the open forum was organized.
“We’re here today to talk about the current state of the Spring Grove ambulance,” said Jacobs. “We are really talking today about how we schedule staff for an ambulance.”
Jacobs went on to outline three different options the ambulance department currently has. The first is for the department to continue to operate as it has been. However, this option is not feasible, as the recruitment process in Spring Grove has been less than successful and the department could face disciplinary action, as well as possible closure from the state if an employee were to become injured.
Low pay, a long training period and limited flexible with full time positions were all pointed to as reasons for the lack of successful EMT and EMR recruitment in Spring Grove.
Option two, most favored by the panel, is for the Caledonia ambulance department to manage Spring Grove, helping fill vacant shifts on an as needed basis. This option is preferred because, if pursued, it would allow Spring Grove to maintain its ambulance license.
“The goal here is for there to still be a Spring Grove ambulance,” said Jacobs.
The third and final option is for Spring Grove to fully merge with Caledonia, relinquishing its ambulance license and becoming absorbed by Caledonia. After laying out these options, the panel opened the floor for questions. Many enthusiastic residents came forward to get information and aid the conversation.
A lot of talk circulated regarding the training required to become a certified EMT or EMR. Tornstorm let it be known that certification can take up to 50 hours to complete and usually achieves fruition in 4 to 6 months. Courses are typically hybrid and require one night a week in-person for an estimated 3 hour class. All other materials are then submitted virtually.
“There’s a commitment. We’re investing in you,” said Halverson.
The panel then asked if Spring Grove could bring a teacher in to run an EMT or EMR training course, so as to cut down on travel times and hopefully increase interest in the community. Halverson responded, stating that an organization called River Land could be brought in for a class. However, to be greenlit, 10 to 12 people would need to sign up.
“If we can get enough people to do a class in Spring Grove, I would do a cartwheel here on this stage,” said Halverson.
When asked who would be interested in starting certification tomorrow, even if no payment was involved, many audience members, recognizing the need in the community, raised their hands.
“Look at the dedication in the room,” said Jacobs.
Following the open forum, audience members were invited to come down, introduce themselves to the panel and sign up for future training opportunities.
“We’re trying to do what’s best for the community while recognizing the people who are doing the work,” said Jacobs.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.