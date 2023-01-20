2023 SG ambulance open forum

Pictured, from left to right: Holly Jacobs, Todd Passig, Angie Halverson and Mike Tornstrom at a Spring Grove Ambulance Department forum.

Houston County residents learn what they can do to help the Spring Grove ambulance department in its time of need.

Hosted at Spring Grove Cinema on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Houston County residents were invited to an open forum regarding Spring Grove’s ambulance department. Four panelists ran this open forum: Holly Jacobs, Todd Passig, Angie Halverson and Mike Tornstrom. Passig is the president of the ambulance board in Spring Grove, whereas Halverson is the director of its ambulance crew. Jacobs is a member of the Minnesota EMS regulatory board and Tornstorm is the ambulance director in Caledonia.

Caledonia Ambulance Station

