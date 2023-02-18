Severely understaffed and on its last leg, the Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation requested action from the city of Caledonia.

The Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation submitted an official letter to the Caledonia City Council, requesting “to continue talks with the city of Caledonia to take ownership of the Spring Grove Ambulance license.” The letter asked that the city of Caledonia draft a proposal adopting the license, and it stipulated the Ambulance Corporation shall “retain the option to take back ownership” of the license in April 2026. The retention is contingent upon the Ambulance Corporation being adequately staffed and “strong enough” to be on its own.

Caledonia Ambulance Station

