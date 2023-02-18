Severely understaffed and on its last leg, the Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation requested action from the city of Caledonia.
The Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation submitted an official letter to the Caledonia City Council, requesting “to continue talks with the city of Caledonia to take ownership of the Spring Grove Ambulance license.” The letter asked that the city of Caledonia draft a proposal adopting the license, and it stipulated the Ambulance Corporation shall “retain the option to take back ownership” of the license in April 2026. The retention is contingent upon the Ambulance Corporation being adequately staffed and “strong enough” to be on its own.
At the Caledonia City Council meeting on Feb. 13, City Administrator Jake Dickson said the possibility of Spring Grove reclaiming its license in 2026 will, in part, “be decided by the state,” as the corporation will be required to prove they have 90% staffing at all times.
The proposal, to be drafted by the city of Caledonia, will negotiate further details such as: how billing will operate, how much Spring Grove staff will be kept and whether or not the ambulance station in Spring Grove will be maintained. The adoption of another town’s ambulance license is not an uncommon practice in small, rural communities and can be seen in practice at St. Charles, Lewiston, Preston and Lanesboro. It is these cities after which the current proposal is being modeled.
“It’s normal all over the county, all over the state,” said Mike Tornstrom, Caledonia ambulance director.
The letter was submitted to the Caledonia City Council by Todd Passig, Spring Grove Ambulance Board president, on Jan. 27 and was read at the council’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 13. A town hall, led by the Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation, regarding this issue was conducted Jan. 18, prior to submitting the letter.
The city of Caledonia, in conjunction with the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, has been working with the Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation since August 2022, trying to find a viable solution to Spring Grove’s growing lack of staff and sustainability.
“This has been a multi-year issue in this small town,” said Tornstrom.
Caledonia City Council approved the letter and its request on Feb. 13, agreeing to continue negotiations and draft a proposal. Following Caledonia’s claim of license ownership, all equipment and primary service areas in Spring Grove will become the property of the Caledonia Ambulance Department. All revenue made by the Spring Grove Ambulance Station will also come back to Caledonia. However, this is not a strong concern, as Spring Grove has historically broken even.
“We’ve always worked well with Spring Grove, and I think that’s known in the community,” said Tornstrom. “I think there’s a good relationship there.”
“It’s a win-win for both communities,” said a representative from the Spring Grove Ambulance Corporation.
