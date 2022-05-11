By Jordan Gerard
pring Grove’s Main Street has maintained a good look throughout the city’s history, and now those good looks are spreading into the alleyway near Ye Olde Opera House (YOOH).
Once a shortcut to Main Street, the alley was closed off by the city after the last highway project was complete. In a collaborative effort to improve the look and feel of that area, YOOH and the Economic Development Authority (EDA) wrote a grant to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) and received a $5,500 Small Towns Grant. SMIF also supplied the paint through its “Paint the Town” program, EDA director Courtney Bergey Swanson said.
Donations from the Spring Grove Lions Club, Bruce Hegge, Scott Van Minsel (Van Minsel Brothers Construction) were also received, in addition to in-kind support from the city and local artist Kaley Cross, who painted the mural.
The result? A “parklet” featuring lights, cafe tables and a new mural.
“The alley is a city-owned space, so everyone is welcome,” Swanson said. “It aims to be a place of respite on an average day, so for example, someone who works downtown may want to eat their lunch there, pedestrians can use the space to sit and rest, or people can meet their friends or coworkers just to have a cup of coffee.”
YOOH plans to use the space as an “outdoor lobby” of sorts, Swanson added. The space could also be utilized for small concerts, events or meetings.
The project took over just a year to gather the ideas and the funding. There will be a grand opening on Friday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., just in time for Syttende Mai. The event is free.
Spring Grove already boasts historical buildings that have been kept up and remodeled, such as the Ballard House that houses Giants of the Earth Heritage Center.
“Spring Grove’s historic downtown is a beautiful and vibrant place, and this project will help take an underutilized space – the defunct alley – and create a new amenity where folks can walk, rest, meet and be inspired,” Swanson said.
The space should feel cozy and creative and enhance the beauty of downtown, she added, “It will be great to have the space available for businesses and organizations to use for town festivals and events as well!”
The mural will be visible from Main Street and visitors should see it as they drive by. Local artist Kaley Cross painted the mural, drawing inspiration from local rosemaling artist Bonnie Solberg. Solberg’s rosemaling has been featured on the cover of 2000s-era Spring Grove phone books.
“Bonnie Solberg is a master of her craft. It’s dazzling,” Cross said. “Her designs are pulsating and radiating, this illusion of movement crafted by her deep color, clever application of trailing dots and delicate stems.”
Cross included Solberg’s shape of the blooms and leaves, but said she was influenced far more by the way she paints.
“I found magic in the varying tensions of brush strokes, the range of her wrist directing a curve and the surface unified and full, appearing as one organism,” she explained.
The location of the mural is special for Cross, as it will be mounted on the YOOH building where she spent many summers on the stage in a YOOH children’s play.
“‘Offstage’ meant in the alley, where we burst from repressed laughter, loosened our costumes, and played cards with the brick as a backdrop,” she recalled. “Inside is a space devoted to storytelling and ‘what ifs,’ while outside is where we return to ourselves (audience and actor) and reflect, react, share ... I wanted the space to invite us to linger a little bit longer in the alley, extending the effects of theatre.”
This isn’t her first go-round with murals, as she has painted one previously and worked on large scale theatrical sets, such as YOOH’s 2021 production of “Spamalot.” It stands out from her earlier projects because it’s in a public place and easily accessible, the efforts it took to make it permanent and she was compensated for her work. Cross studied art at the School of Art Institute of Chicago. She is a 2010 graduate of Spring Grove High School.
The most enjoyable part of the process was the size of the canvas.
“I loved the size of the canvas – it belittled me for over half the time I spent with it, and somewhere it switched and gave me power,” she said. “What a feeling. What took Bonnie the flick of her wrist was a circle of my arm extended.”
Cross said she’s “deeply grateful to have been trusted with this project” and thanks Sarah Schroeder. Though she does not currently have a website that features her art, she’s happy to share with those that ask, Cross said.
With the addition of the mural, lights and cafe tables, the alley space will be ready to welcome residents and visitors alike.
“If someone is driving through Spring Grove for the first time, and they notice the mural, colorful cafe tables, and lights in the alley, they might be intrigued enough to stop and spend money,” Swanson concluded. “An entrepreneur might see the pride taken in downtown as the first step to opening up their own business in the community. People want to invest in communities that invest in themselves, so it’s important that we continue to reimagine underutilized spaces as places for commerce and culture to thrive.”
