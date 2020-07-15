By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A reimagined and revamped community park in New Albin looks forward to pleasing residents and visitors with several new features.
The park just behind Main Street is not sufficient to meet the needs of residents, so the New Albin Improvement League (NAIL) set out to raise funds for a brand new splash pad in 2014 and that project is finally coming to fruition in 2020.
Project Coordinator Betsy Whitlach said the new space will provide a safe way for kids and residents to cool off in the summer, and have an inclusive community space.
“There is no real water space to play in New Albin. For pools, the closest is Lansing, Caledonia or Waukon’s pool,” she said. “We have access to the river here, but the river isn’t safe for young kids, or if families don’t have access to a boat. It’s not easy to play in the water.”
Enter the idea of installing a splash pad. The plan was to find a location and raise $250,000 in funding and though the committee ran into a few complications, the project restarted about a year and a half ago with council approval of the current park location.
The new nature-themed space will be approximately 1,500 sq. ft. with a bucket dump, other water features and a non-slip safety surface. The space is also ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible. It will take over the tennis courts area, which has not been used as a tennis court in years, Whitlach explained.
“Take that space dedicated as a park ... make it more usable for the kids,” she said.
To the committee’s surprise, their goal of $250,000 was met and surpassed by nearly $30,000, thanks to generous foundation donations, business donations and individual contributions of all sizes.
“We were amazed. We have amazing support from people,” she said. “Every single one matters and makes a difference. It shows a significant amount of support behind it.”
The project received $100,000 from the Wellmark foundation, $50,000 from New Albin Savings Bank, $18,000 from the Allamakee County Community Foundation, $15,000 from AcenTek, $5,000 from ESB Bank and $5,000 from Kerndt Brothers Bank, among other donations of all sizes.
To ensure every single dollar would work toward the project, the committee made sure the funds were used widely. The final cost of the project will not be known until the community garden space is finished.
“It creates a great space for everybody,” Whitlach said. “The shade shelter is nice for families and older people. The garden is for everyone. The basketball courts for older kids and the splash pad and playground are for younger kids. We’re trying to make everyone feel welcome in this space.”
With the extra funds, the new space is more than just the splash pad. The basketball courts will see new hoops and a new eight-foot fence. A shade shelter and vertical community garden will also be installed. A public single-stall bathroom will also be available at the park.
The current playground equipment will remain at the park, but a new swing set and climbing structure will also be installed. The current swing set will move to another location in town.
A new four-foot fence will enclose the playground as well. Instead of the pea gravel surface, a new safety surface will be installed.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and complexity of the project, the water features and community garden may not open until next year, Whitlach added.
In fact, the final installation of the water features is planned for August. If it did open, a COVID-19 preparedness policy would have to be in place.
NAIL was formed with the intention of creating the splash pad space and over recent years, they’ve also made improvements to the Army Road Park and other general improvement projects. The annual 5K fundraiser event held in August was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
