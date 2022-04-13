The Minnesota State University Moorhead athletic department is announcing the 2021 Dragon Sports Hall of Fame class. The class will be inducted at a luncheon on April 29 at the Comstock Memorial Union Ballroom on the MSUM campus.
The class was originally scheduled to go in during the fall of 2021 but that event was moved to this spring because of Covid-19. The lunch and program will be held at on April 29 at noon at the CMU Ballroom. Online registration is linked above. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. that day.
The newest class includes Pat Cox (football), Jackie Doerr (women’s basketball), John Eckl (football), Shawn Grabow (men’s track and field), John Lind (wrestling and football), Jeff Meland (men’s track and field), Peder Naatz (football), Jeff Streich (men’s track and field and cross country), Julie Vancura (volleyball and softball), Dana Weibel (women’s basketball) and Keith Barnier (men’s track and field coach).
Longtime wrestling assistant coach Spencer Yohe is being honored for Distinguished Service while the 1990 Dragon softball team is going to be recognized for the Hall of Champions.
Played a major role in recruiting 22 All-Americans and 45 NSIC Individual Champions, including 3 4-timers: Nate Hendrickson, Tom Grafstrom and Scott Larson…six straight NSIC titles, 1995-2000… Minnesota Wrestling Coaches, National Wrestling Hall of Fame: Lifetime Service Hall of Fame(s)…Caledonia, Minn., native.
“After two years we are so excited to be able to once again honor and celebrate our former student-athletes and coaches for their great accomplishments as Dragons,” MSUM interim athletic director Chad Markuson said. “These Dragons are all played significant roles in the rich history of Dragon Athletics and we welcome them in to the Dragon Hall of Fame.”
