By Jordan Gerard
Ye Olde Opera House brings a distinctive production to the stage this summer in a “whodunit” comical murder mystery musical in its delivery of “Curtains.”
The show runs July 14-17, at 8:30 p.m. each night. Dinner will not be served on the green this year, but the cast and crew encourages attendees to visit local restaurants. Call 507-498-5859 for tickets or tickets@yeoldeoperahouse.org. Tickets are $20 reserved, or $15 bring your own chair. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. and the popcorn wagon will be open, serving popcorn and Spring Grove Soda Pop and water.
Director Rachel Storlie describes the show as a “brassy comedy musical murder mystery” set in 1959 Boston. “Curtains” is a show within a show. The plot sets up on the opening night performance of “Robbin’ Hood,” when the talentless leading lady Jessica Cranshaw (played by Sara Kroshus) is murdered. Lt. Frank Cioffi (David Storlie) – with his passion for musical theatre and a soft spot for actress Niki Harris (Jen Solberg) – navigates through wide-ranging interpersonal dynamics of the cast to solve the mystery before the curtains rise again on a new opening night.
The choice for the 2022 production comes from a small group of friends who read the script of “Curtains” in the spring of 2020, Storlie said. It was an exciting read and they recognized how the script and the score encapsulates the very reasons YOOH has existed for the past 45 years, she explains.
“Aside from the murder mystery elements, this show is a special homage to the musical theatre creating crowd – a ‘special kind of people’ who sacrifice much of their late spring and summer life learning lines, rehearsing songs and choreography, attending practice inn the dynamic meteorologic fluctuations of the Midwest, and WOULDN’T GIVE IT UP because it is a calling that fulfills them and sustains them through the next year!” she said.
“Although this production has been the biggest directing challenge of my entire life, I would not have missed the opportunity to work with such an amazing cast and crew on one of the best scripts and best dang music I have worked up on stage. From the sentimental to the silly and everything in between – ‘Curtains’ is sure to please you all!”
The production has been enjoyable for cast crew, especially when someone unintentionally slips up, and then the cast ends up creatively coming up with a new, better way of doing something, Storlie said. Another part is watching the talented Sara Kroshus perform in her role as not-so-talented actress Jessica Cranshaw, whose presence may or may not be missed by the cast of “Robbin’ Hood.” That scene was fun to create as it highlights the “hilariously frustrating reality of the company’s situation. Let’s just say that no real tears are shed over her murder,” Storlie added.
The cast itself this year is a mix of multi-generational actors including high school students from Spring Grove and Caledonia (local readers may have seen these young people on stage recently); to seasoned YOOH actors like Kay Cross, Bill Fried, Scott and Jen Solberg, Mark and Sarah Schroeder, Sara Kroshus, David Storlie and more.
“As we have gotten deeper into the rehearsal process, so have the interactions between the elder and younger members of our company,” Storlie said. “Feedback and ideas are shared openly, solutions are offered and trials and chances are taken in a safe space.
“We can bounce ideas off each other – regardless of age, and to witness one of our younger cast members make a bold move or commit to a new choice with resolve is both refreshing and rewarding.”
It’s been a beneficial experience for all to act side by side with varying levels of expertise, wisdom, practical knowledge, experience and confidence, Storlie added.
Challenges with this production include actually adding curtains to the historic barn, however, productions at the barn never featured many curtains, if any at all.
Kay Cross (‘Robbin’ Hood producer Carmen Bernstein) and her talent for quilting helped with the idea of utilizing the same type of fabric used for the YOOH mural unveiling. David Storlie took on the challenge of creating them for the fly system.
The second challenge was the large cast, of which this has been the largest cast since 2018’s “Annie” and 2017’s “Chicago.” Being that the production is a “company show” in many ways, dialogue shifts between large and small groups of people and some actors are on stage for long stretches of time without dialogue, Storlie urged them to develop a back story to help them navigate their character on stage and create alliances or obstacles that enable them to find their own trajectory within the larger scene.
“As a result, there is always a shifting energy on the stage and a hopeful continuity for our company regardless of role,” she added.
With any musical, the challenge lies in learning the demanding music. The score is filled with tight jazz harmonies and challenging swing rhythms to brilliant vocal rounds in music theatre history, Storlie said, and audience members can expect to be “swept off their feet and awed by the amount and types of dance and songs these incredible people have been working on!”
Houston’s Emma Forsyth is leading the cast in choreography and they’ve been rising to the challenge.
“It is no easy feat to sing complex music while dancing and I am so proud of their development and progress, especially in this area,” Storlie said.
YOOH has had terrifically fitting sets in the past and this year is no exception. The setting is Boston’s Colonial Theatre (coincidentally, where cast member Angela Stigeler-Denstad studied and worked during college).
A challenge of the set is showing moments where the cast of “Robbin’ Hood” is performing or bowing for “their” audience “while not confusing the heck out of our actual regional audience.”
Most of the action occurs offstage or backstage, but there’s a tricky scene where the Lieutenant, the show’s director, and a leading lady are high up in the fly system.
“We have been working one ways to make this work for our audience and hope you will approve, or at least stick with us!” Storlie said.
The show also features a pit conductor, and there’s a fun solution for that as well, she added.
“Ye Olde Opera House invites everybody to come see this show because musical theatre is a balm for the weary soul, the story is a heck of a whodunit, and because experiencing the arts come to life in the magical setting of a pasture and barn on a lazy summer night surrounded by fireflies and community is a special experience,” Storlie said.
Cast
Carmen Bernstein Kay Capps Cross
Oscar Shapiro William Fried
Aaron Fox Mark Schroeder
Christopher Belling Angela Denstad-Stigeler
Niki Harris Jennifer Solberg
Bambi Bernét Emma Forsyth
Georgia Hendricks Alisha Solum
Jessica Cranshaw Sara Kroshus
Lieutenant Frank Cioffi David Storlie
Bobby Pepper Wyatt Spier
Randy Dexter Josh Newgaard
Harv Fremont Evan Holty
Johnny Harmon Sarah Schroeder
Daryl Grady Megan Miller
Sidney Bernstein Scott Solberg
Sasha Iljinksy Sara Kroshus
Roberta Wooster Sarah Holdmeyer
Detective O’Farrell Carl Haakenstead
Mona Page Carol Sweeney-Marnach
Jane Setler Kimberly Holty
Marjorie Cook Claire Solberg
Peg Prentice Ellie Halverson
Arlene Barruca Grace Torgerson
Connie Subbotin Macy Kraus
Ronnie Driscoll Kennedy Holdmeyer
Stagehand Tony Baguss
