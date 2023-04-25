Sew Blessed quilt show - veteran quilts

Veteran quilts are made special by Sew Blessed members, to honor military service in Caledonia.
Sew Blessed quilt show - quilts 1

In addition to display items, some quilts will be for sale at the show.
Sew Blessed quilt show - og members 2

The Sew Blessed quilting club started out small in Caledonia, but soon grew as members connected through fabric. Pictured here are Erma Klug, Rocky Danielson, Janene Hosch and Karen Schroeder.
Sew Blessed quilt show - city quilt

In 2003, a group of Caledonian women began designing this quilt, later given as a gift to the city.

Come one, come all to enjoy a handcrafted quilt show at Immanuel Lutheran.

A one day event, the show is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 in Caledonia at the church (419 E. Grove St.). Doors open at 9 a.m., with festivities concluding at 4 p.m. Admission is by free will offering, with cash or checks accepted. A bake sale, composed of sweets made by the ladies of Sew Blessed, will be available and also operate by free will. All proceeds from the bake sale are to benefit the Freedom Honor Flight.

Sew Blessed quilt show - baked good

Indulge your sweet tooth, check out homemade treats at annual quilt show.

