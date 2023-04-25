Come one, come all to enjoy a handcrafted quilt show at Immanuel Lutheran.
A one day event, the show is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 in Caledonia at the church (419 E. Grove St.). Doors open at 9 a.m., with festivities concluding at 4 p.m. Admission is by free will offering, with cash or checks accepted. A bake sale, composed of sweets made by the ladies of Sew Blessed, will be available and also operate by free will. All proceeds from the bake sale are to benefit the Freedom Honor Flight.
“We wanted to keep the theme ‘Something for our veterans,’” said Karen Schroeder. “The Freedom Honor Flight was brought up, and everybody thought it was a fantastic idea.”
Vendors and quilt sellers are invited to stop by the church prior to the show, on Thursday, April 27, anytime from noon to 6 p.m., to drop off retail items. Those interested in displaying their needle work and quilts, for viewing purposes only, are also welcome to drop pieces off on April 27.
Once all items have been acquired, Sew Blessed members then take care of setting up all the displays.
Individuals wishing to sell their quilts at the show are limited to three sale items, in an effort to keep the event from getting too crowded. Additionally, 10% of all profits from quilt sales are to go directly to Sew Blessed, with the extra 90% being revenue for the seller.
“Just come and enjoy,” said Joanne Zard.
“It’s a very nice event,” echoed Schroeder. “It’s well worth the time, and we’d love to see you there.”
The quilt show has a long history in Caledonia and can be traced back to 1999, years before Sew Blessed began. In fact, Sew Blessed didn’t get its name until 2016, when members decided to start working on veterans quilts, in an effort to honor those in the Caledonia School District who have completed military service.
“We’ve been really excited about the veterans quilts ever since we started,” said Schroeder. “We’ve actually gifted 187 of them so far.”
According to Schroeder, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when programming for holidays like Memorial and Veterans day weren’t happening, Sew Blessed members stepped up, created many veterans quilts and “did a lot of personal presentations” to celebrate those in the military.
Sew Blessed is proud of the work it's done to support veterans and are excited to, once again, display their honor quilts at this year’s show.
Despite not receiving an official name until seven years ago, the ladies of Sew Blessed connected long before 2016. In 2003, Caledonia sewers got together to begin talks of creating a community display quilt for the city of Caledonia. Truly a community effort, according to Schroeder, herself and others reached out to local quilting enthusiasts, asking them to create “blocks of a certain size.” Once all the blocks were received, the ladies then began designing the quilt and putting it together.
“What started [the club] is when we began talking about the quilt,” said Schroder. “We started getting together at Immanuel and just started sewing as a group.”
“We have such a good group of talented ladies,” said Joanne Zard.
Sew Blessed meets monthly at Immanuel Lutheran, with an average of 10 to 12 attendees. All are welcome, even those without any sewing expertise.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
