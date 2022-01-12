By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Hard work pays off for four Caledonia High School students, who were recently awarded top honors.
The Minnesota State High School League Triple A award stands for Academics, Arts and Athletics. The award honors seniors who have a 3.0 GPA or higher and who participate in League-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities. Four statewide award winners will be chosen and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
To qualify, a senior must:
• Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher
• Participate in at least one league-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program
• Comply with MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct
• Complete the application form and submit it by the deadline
From Caledonia, seniors Brady Augedahl and Sadie Treptow earned that award.
Brady Augedahl
Current GPA: 3.7
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on attending University of Wisconsin – La Crosse to get a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering, and then attending graduate school afterwards.
What MSHSL activities do you participate in?
I participate in Robotics and Baseball.
What drives you to work hard in academics, arts and athletics?
I always have a set of personal academic goals to achieve every semester. I’m also a very competitive person which drives me to win in both robotics and baseball.
What advice do you have for younger students to achieve their goals?
Find ways to stay motivated and hold yourself to higher standards than those around you.
Why is working hard important to you now and later in life?
Working hard has continually led me to succeed, so I know it will continue in the future.
Sadie Treptow
Current GPA: 4.0
What are your plans after high school?
After high school, I will attend Viterbo University where I will play volleyball as well as major in nursing. After undergrad, I plan on going to dental school.
What MSHSL activities do you participate in?
I am currently involved in volleyball, basketball, band, pep band, knowledge bowl, FFA, BPA, Honor Society, and the Backpack Program.
What drives you to work hard in academics, arts and athletics?
What drives me to work hard in academics, arts and athletics is my desire to be successful and use my skills to help others in the classroom as well as be a great teammate.
What advice do you have for younger students to achieve their goals?
I would advise younger students to take pride in the work you do, use each opportunity to get better, figure out your strengths and weaknesses, and focus on what you love.
Why is working hard important to you now and later in life?
Working hard is important to me now and later in life because I have seen how much hard work shows and effort matters. For example, a person may not be the most naturally gifted at something, but they can be better than the most naturally gifted if they work hard enough. Recipients will be recognized on 45TV during the broadcast of the 2022 winter tournaments.
ExCEL Award
The Minnesota State High School League ExCEL award stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership.” It recognizes students who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
To qualify, a junior must:
• Make satisfactory progress toward graduation
• Participate in an MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity
• Hold a leadership position(s) in their school
• Volunteer in their community
• Meet MSHSL General Eligibility Requirements (Bylaw 206)
From Caledonia, juniors Evan Hawkins and Miranda Schroeder earned that award.
Evan Hawkins
What is your participation in fine arts or athletics?
Varsity golf, varsity soccer, band, marching band, pep band and jazz band.
What leadership positions do you hold in school?
Golf captain and youth leader for kids day summer golf camp
How do you volunteer in your community? What groups do you volunteer with?
St. Marys Church: Vacation Bible School, Festival of Trees, and most recently this summer an in-town mission trip. Also kids day golf as a youth golf coach.
What or who helped you to be a leader?
My mom, dad, coaches, and my teachers.
What advice do you have for younger students?
To get involved in your high school activities.
Miranda Schroeder
What is your participation in fine arts or athletics?
Band and jazz, choir and jazz, One Act Play, and musical. Athletics: Golf
What leadership positions do you hold in school?
I help lead the choir section I’m in. Also, I’m secretary for the Prom Committee and help to be a role model for other students in my extracurricular activities.
How do you volunteer in your community? What groups do you volunteer with?
A lot of my volunteering comes from being involved in 4-H. We clean up the road ditch and do community pride projects to better the community, like staining the deck in Eitzen or setting up Christmas decorations in the community center for the Santa breakfast. As well as caroling around town. I also volunteer at the golf course over the summer by coaching younger kids at the kid’s day program. I volunteer at my church by singing in the youth choir and helping to set up and take down decorations.
What or who helped you to be a leader?
My sister and my mom helped me become a leader because I have watched them be a leader my whole life. During 4-H and musical I watched my sister run meetings and keep everyone on task as well as be kind and understanding. It’s the same with my mom, she is been the leader of many organizations, and every time she knows exactly what is going on and what needs to get done.
What advice do you have for younger students?
The advice I would give to younger students is to not feel like you always have to follow, you should step out on your own path to create a new trail. To be a leader is to know their team’s strengths and weaknesses, be organized, and be able to guide and support their team.
