By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Most days, Semcac Senior Dining in Spring Grove is under-utilized. Nutritious, balanced meals are served in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion (104 West Main Street) Monday through Friday at about 11:15 a.m., and more members of the community could benefit from the program.
“On average, I have about five people a day, and we hope that we can keep our numbers up,” site manager Annette Peterson said recently. “On Thursday, when we have chair volleyball, we can have as many as 21 to 25 people there...
“I keep trying to come up with other things that might bring people in, but it’s very difficult.”
Peterson said card playing helped bring more participants to the site in the past, but those games have dwindled over time. Chair volleyball (not directly affiliated with Semcac) remains a good draw, however.
“COVID, of course, took everybody out for a long time, and I think people have just gotten used to staying at home,” she noted. “But we’ve been back open now since August, and I’ve been the manager there for a year now, and tried to figure out how we can get more people in...
“I don’t know if people think that Senior Dining is a charity, or that you can only use it if you’re not able-bodied and can’t cook for yourself anymore, but it’s not. It’s a government program that is for anyone who is 60 or over who needs at least one nutritious meal a day. It’s the same with Meals on Wheels, too. We could use more people for Meals on Wheels... I know there’s a lot of people in our community who could use our services, and for some reason they’re not.”
Senior Dining asks for donations from diners, and the suggested amount is from four to eight dollars per meal. But “if they can’t afford anything, they don’t have to pay anything,” Peterson stated. “That’s where I think some people think that it’s a charity, because we don’t charge a specific amount. We just ask for a donation.
“Some people say, ‘I can still cook.’ Yes, you can, but do you cook yourself a nutritious meal, or are you by yourself and you eat some toast, some chips, or a slice of lunch meat? That’s what we find so often with elderly, they’re not eating a good, balanced meal because they’re by themselves. It’s hard to cook for one.
“It’s simply a program that provides a well-balanced meal, five days a week. And people under 60 can come, too, they just have to pay the full price.”
Peterson said meals for the site are ordered in advance, so it’s important for diners to let Senior Dining staff know when they will be coming 24 hours in advance if at all possible.
“They can call the Senior Dining center (weekdays) at 507-498-3385 between 10:30 and 12:30, I’m always there during that time,” she stated. “Otherwise, if it’s after those hours, they can call (507) 458-4046 up until 7 p.m. the evening before dining (including on Sunday for Monday diners).
“We also have a lot of people with Meals on Wheels that get two meals a day, and then they have a lunch and supper... We can do up to 14 meals a week with Meals on Wheels.”
On December 15, Senior Dining in Spring Grove is holding its Christmas party. Music begins at 10:30 a.m., and Santa is even scheduled to arrive, making a trip to Spring Grove from New Ulm, Minnesota.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard volunteer with the chair volleyball program. “We’re not associated or affiliated with any organization,” Jan Lee said. “We’re just a bunch of people that are having fun.”
The game was introduced into Spring Grove by Sanford and Doris Morken, probably around 2015, she said. “Then their daughter went online and ordered the net assembly, and the Morkens donated that to the players....
“We just happen to play it after we eat at Senior Dining, so we’re helping the number count.”
It’s a low-impact form of exercise. The group usually plays for about an hour after dining. Players from Spring Grove have even introduced some potential participants from Rushford and Eitzen to the game.
“It’s a matter of volleying a beach ball back and forth over the net until the ball goes dead – going out-of-bounds or hits the floor,” Buxengard reported. “We keep score, and the exercise involves hand-eye coordination...” One of the cardinal rules is: “cheeks on the seat.”
“We added a badminton net below the net assembly, because we use our feet also. So you use your feet, your hands, turn your neck and use your eyes. We laugh a lot and we get exercise for our arms and our legs and our midriff, which gets exercise from all the laughing and fun we have.”
Sometimes kids come and play, too, as well as guests brought by some of “the regulars.”
One player just turned 95, and is still going strong. Folks with a disability have joined in, too. And a certain former mayor of Spring Grove is even known to get so involved in the game that he “sometimes falls off his chair,” Jan Lee noted. “That’s always good for a laugh.”
