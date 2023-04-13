2023 Sen. Klobuchar & Houston fire - group photo

Senator Klobuchar poses with the Houston Fire Dept. alongside new fire truck.
2023 Houston Fire and Rescue

Houston Fire and Rescue sits at 110 Westgate Dr.
2023 Sen. Klobuchar & Houston fire - handshake

Senator Klobuchar says hello to the Houston Fire Department.
2023 Sen. Klobuchar & Houston fire - tour

Houston fire station opened its doors on April 12 to Senator Klobuchar for a tour and talks about emergency efforts made during the fire in Spring Grove.
2023 Sen. Klobuchar & Houston fire - new bill

The Houston Fire and Rescue team speak with Senator Klobuchar about new bill seeking to aid firefighters in the battle against cancer.

