Busy body Lee Grippen channels his love for the Caledonia community through his involvement in the local education system and volunteering.
Grippen is a prominent local who has lived in Caledonia since 1965 and has 58 years of experience in the educational field. He taught the fifth-grade class of Caledonia Elementary School for 35 years and has operated in the area as a substitute teacher for an additional 23 years after his retirement.
He continues in that sub position to this day.
“Because I love my job," Grippen said of why he keeps going. "I wasn’t ready to really retire.”
In his 23 years as a substitute, Grippen has taught at seven schools throughout the area: Hokah St. Peter’s, Caledonia Public, Houston Public, Crucifixion Elementary in La Crescent, Spring Grove Public, Caledonia St. Mary’s and Mabel Public. However, in recent years, this list has decreased to Spring Grove Public, Caledonia St. Mary’s and Houston Public.
Grippen’s favorite subjects to teach are social studies and math, though he has also been involved as a media center person for all of Spring Grove Public’s K-12 program and has taught college skills classes for juniors and seniors.
Grippen’s desire to become an educator started at a young age. Growing up, his teachers were always an inspiration, and he looked forward to being in the classroom every day.
“I was lucky to have so many good teachers. … I really looked up to them,” said Grippen.
Grippen is also known to work with South East Minnesota Citizens Action Council (SEMCAC) as a volunteer driver, taking various elderly individuals to any necessary appointments in the local area.
Grippen additionally volunteers at the Caledonia Historical Museum. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and the county went into lockdown, he was unable to teach or drive for SEMCAC.
Compensating for this deficit in activities, he turned to the Caledonia Historical Museum. In 2020, Grippen logged an estimated 900 volunteer hours with the museum.
“There was nothing else I could do,” said Grippen.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
