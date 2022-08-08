Lee Grippen.jpg

Lee Grippen over 58 years of experience teaching in the area.

Busy body Lee Grippen channels his love for the Caledonia community through his involvement in the local education system and volunteering.

Grippen is a prominent local who has lived in Caledonia since 1965 and has 58 years of experience in the educational field. He taught the fifth-grade class of Caledonia Elementary School for 35 years and has operated in the area as a substitute teacher for an additional 23 years after his retirement.

