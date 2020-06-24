Nick Drye

Troop 33 Eagle Scout candidate Nick Drye stands next to a sign identifying his project, the relocated La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School Garden. Eagle Scout candidates are expected to do a lot more than just physical work on their projects. Leadership is an important component, and that includes plenty of planning and organizing. Nick said that he enjoyed “Helping the community... we’re finding a lot of help, and getting people involved.”

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Submitted

Nick Drye, a member of Troop 33 Boy Scouts out of La Crescent, requested to fulfill his community service project by helping to plan and build a new school garden space adjacent to the La Crescent Food Shelf.  

Drye’s goal is to show leadership skills while helping the community as part of getting the rank of Eagle Scout.  He will work with a number of community organizations including the Rotary Club, Houston County Master Gardeners, the school district and GROW to accomplish this goal.   

”The current garden is in need of repair and this new location will provide a great space along with giving the La Crescent Food Shelf access to fresh vegetables. Hands-on programs like this are very important because they offer a different way of learning compared to most of the lessons in the classroom,” said Drye.

The elementary school construction project put the current school garden space at risk of being unsafe to maintain or teach in during the next two school years.  Moving the garden to the La Crescent Food Shelf property, also owned by the school district, provides a safe place to grow and teach, and also provides potential for future community collaboration. 

Jeff Copp, La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School Principal stated, “Our school garden is a source of pride for our whole building.  The partnership we have with 

GROW has proven very valuable as we’ve got lessons pushing into our classrooms and augmenting our core curriculum.”

GROW is a non-profit organization formed by enthusiastic parents and community members to connect children to healthy food and nature through school garden

and farm experiences.

