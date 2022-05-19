By Jordan Gerard
T
he City of New Albin is remodeling its sewer system, and it’s getting a little help from science in order to be the second city in Iowa to install an “algaewheel.”
An algaewheel is a system developed by One Water, Inc., a North Carolina company with offices in Indiana, that sustainably treats wastewater. The design is modeled after the paddle wheelers that used to roam the Mississippi when Mark Twain navigated it before the Civil War, council member George Blair explained to a crowd at the ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 4.
These wheels are quite smaller than their river boat predecessors, just 3 ft. in diameter and 1.5 ft. wide. Five wheels float side by side on a shaft in large pre-cast concrete tanks. Each tank holds 15 shafts, so there are 75 wheels in each tank. For New Albin’s system, there will be 150 total wheels enclosed in a greenhouse. The wheels rotate slowly at 1-2 rpm, due to bubbles created by the submerged blowers that drive the paddle wheels, Blair said.
Here’s where the science helps. Photosynthesis occurs when the sun hits the algae that forms on each wheel.
“In symbiotic coordination with the bacteria present in the wastewater, the algae converts ammonia to nitrates that can then be safely releases into the Mississippi River,” Blair explained.
He added the system doesn’t have very much friction and thus, requires less energy to operate and reduces energy costs for the city. Eventually, the city would like to add a solar array nearby.
“It is an efficient and well planned system that will serve our community very well,” he said. “Now the city waste will be rendered clean and can be released into the Mississippi River, on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. The birds, the fish and the ecosystem will benefit from the right decisions we the people made.”
The council worked on this project for the last four years. Construction is expected take at least a year to complete. Wapasha Construction will be doing the work.
The project cost is $4 million. That is funded by the state revolving fund that also works hand in hand with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
New Albin’s old treatment plant has aged considerably since it was installed in the 1960s. Blair said it doesn’t have redundancy.
“You can’t continue to use it as you work around it. The new plant has that,” he said. Maintenance workers will be able to shut parts of the plant down and work on it, while the remainder of the plant continues to operate. Blair added the old plant’s model using a “trickling filter” has served well for the time that the city had it.
The council also found a mid-19th century map that revealed several Indigenous American mounds at the site of the treatment plant. While not necessarily burial mounds, the discovery was important enough to implement a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with several Indigenous American tribes.
The city hired Bear Creek Archaeologists from Cresco, Iowa to oversee that part of the project. When the digging actually starts, an archaeologist will need to be onsite, Blair said.
One Water Inc. previously installed an algaewheel at West Lake Park in Davenport, Iowa in August 2019.
See One Water’s website and the science at www.algaewheel.com.
