By Craig Moorhead
O
n Monday, May 16, the Caledonia School Board approved the addition of a weight room supervisor/strength and conditioning coach for fall, winter, and spring sports.
The motion to create the new coaching job set the pay rate as that currently utilized for junior varsity coaches, and the district will need to sign a memorandum of understanding with their employee union on the new job, superintendent Craig Ihrke said. “I’m envisioning a few people getting together and saying ‘Let’s share this position,’ and we’ll work out a schedule between the two or three (who apply),” he added. The vote to add the coaching position passed by a 6-1 margin.
The new position will begin with the 2022-2023 school year, but could also be enlarged at a later date to include some summertime weightlifting. A summer position could even be part of a new community education offering for adults, school staff and board members noted.
By consensus, board members also approved finding out just how much interest there would be for a new chess club which all middle/high school students could participate in. The proposal states that the club would begin to meet next fall - twice per week after school - for an hour to an hour and a half in the media center, special education instructor Tristan Jensen said. The club would be self-sustaining, relying on fund-raising and grants. The board could formally vote to establish the activity in August or September. “The more activities, the better,” school board member Spencer Yohe said.
The consent agenda included the resignation/retirement of several longstanding school employees. Those included elementary school health assistant Kathy Bruening (43 years), middle/high school health assistant Ann Bauer (30 years), community education/athletic assistant secretary Cindy Frank (22 years), and van driver paraprofessional Cindy Becker (5 years).
Other resignations included crossing guard Laurie Cleven (14 years), and special education paraprofessional Jennifer Classon (six years). Employees who have worked for District 299 during the past year who are reportedly moving on to other posts include elementary secretary Carrie Schoh, special education paraprofessional Georgina Steele, special education paraprofessional Sydney McCabe, and social studies teacher Alex Lange.
There were also four new hires on the consent vote. They include middle school teacher Katie Block, Georgina Steele as Caledonia Area Public Schools care coordinator, Jennifer Northey as Pre-K/ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) teacher, and Dean Twite as a full-time facilities technician.
The board approved a resolution between Education Minnesota Caledonia Educational Support Professionals Local #7345 and the district on a job share request for a media para position. After that item passed, members also approved the request from support staff members Lorene Reining and Kerry Schaller, who will job share the Elementary media para position at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
The board was told that four Caledonia Business Professionals of America students who participated in a recent national leadership conference in Dallas, Texas made an impressive showing. Jack Babinski finished second in device configuration, and 18th in information technology concepts. Lilian Doyle placed seventh in medical billing, 11th in digital communication, and 17th in business meeting management. Sadie Treptow took 10th place in special topics in medical leadership, and Grace McAllister participated in extemporaneous speech.
The school board will once again meet in venues throughout the district this summer. Members voted to meet in Caledonia in June, then convene in Brownsville in July. Their August meeting will be held in Eitzen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.