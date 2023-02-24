During recent policy reviews, the Caledonia School Board addressed possible connections between bullying and cell phone use in schools.
The Caledonia School Board hosted its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. In support of School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Craig Ihrke brought speciality sugar cookies decorated as pencils, paper with appreciative notes and faces to celebrate all the board does for the district.
Topics of discussion included a presentation from Deb Marcotte, the executive director for the Hiawatha Valley Education District, and the approval of coaching contracts for spring sports. The board also approved a final draft of the board’s mission, vision and values statements.
However, major points of interest centered around the review of Policy No. 514 that was adopted in January 2017 and Policy No. 524 that was adopted in October 2019. Policy 514 handles prohibitions on bullying, and Policy 524 on the regulation of student and employee internet use during school.
Tim Gunn, a new member this year, ran for the Caledonia School Board under a campaign that focused on the need to better address bullying and its prevention in our schools. Gunn is passionate about this issue, due to an individual close to him having first hand experience with bullying. Though Gunn supports Policy 514, he expressed a desire to continue the conversation and ensure the policy is more than just words on a page.
“The policy by itself looks good,” said Gunn. “But, a policy is only as good as its execution.”
Gunn drew attention to current suicide rates and the escalation of school shootings as reasons for concern and asked that the School Safety/Crisis Group, set to meet again on March 3, create a committee or sub-committee to better address bullying on and off campus.
“I like what you’re saying,” said Superintendent Ihrke. Support for the idea was additionally echoed by board member Dan Small.
Veteran board member Melissa Marschall also chimed in, noting that speaking with school guidance counselors is “an important place to start” when dealing with bullying. Elementary Counselor Sue Howe and Middle/High School Counselor Brent Schroder were scheduled to speak at the meeting, but, due to harsh weather conditions, the counselors were unable to attend. Their talk was therefore rescheduled for the board’s meeting in March.
The School Board also talked substantially about the connection between student cell phone use and bullying. The main discussion centered around cyberbullying and students having access to cell phone cameras throughout the day, particularly in locker rooms and restrooms.
Board member Mike Peterson called attention to the potential danger of students catching their peers in compromising situations. Distractions caused by camera apps, like Snapchat and Instagram, were also briefly mentioned.
“I think the camera component sets you up for the most liability,” said Peterson. “It just opens the door to more nonsense.”
The possible solution of students locking up their phones during school hours was considered; the idea elicited different reactions from board members. Peterson and Gunn expressed support for the idea and asked that the board speak with other schools in southeast Minnesota that have recently adopted such a policy.
“I think it’s worth looking at what other schools have done,” said Gunn.
Others, however, were less than enthusiastic.
“If you take too strict of a line, I think that’s a missed opportunity,” said Marschall. “We have to teach our students how to use [devices] appropriately, not just take them away.”
A suggestion was made to include a question about implementing more strict cell phone use policies in the Strategic Plan surveys that will be sent to students, parents and teachers, as well as having a more specific discussion on the issue at the board’s March meeting when the councilors will be present.
“More on this to come,” ended Peterson.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
