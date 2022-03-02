By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Starting off a new robotics season is a young Caledonia Robotic Warriors Team #5914, but the team members and their mentors are looking forward to the challenge.
The team kicked off the season with Week 0 in Sparta, Wisconsin, at the 7 Rivers Robotics Coalition competition. The goal was to have the robot climb ladder rungs, but they started out that week with a robot that didn’t drive.
“We managed to re-adjust some things before we went, changed our goals for the weekend to climb, and we did it twice,” assistant coach and mentor Mike Woyczik said.
Head coach Mike Konkel said the team came out further than expected during the Week 0 event, which is a practice competition for teams who are part of the 7 Rivers Robotics Coalition.
“We’re closer to each others’ expectations in terms of how we want things to go,” Konkel said.
The team is just a bit smaller than previous years, as they graduated five seniors last year. Covid took away the chance for older team members to pass on experience and knowledge to younger kids. It also took away a lot of building time, team members’ build capacity, plasma cutting, metal working and CAD (computer-aided design) knowledge. But they’re working on it.
“We have a good solid group coming up. We do miss those guys. If we had them for another year, we would be more prepared,” Woyczik said.
Nevertheless, the team is marching on and invites community members to come out to MAAD Alley Bowling in Caledonia on Saturday, March 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. for its Celebrity Bartender event. Bartenders will be Mike Woyczik, Mike Konkel and Willy Hoskins. Tickets are not required. A meal will be available for a free-will donation, and drinks will be available for purchase.
“Have a good time and support the local robotics team,” Konkel said.
Funds from the event will be used to purchase equipment for the team, as they have to buy their own parts in order to build the robot. The funds will also be used to travel to events and for lodging. In a single season, it costs about $30,000 to $40,000 to operate.
“We’re very appreciative for the community support that gets behind a non-athletic event,” mentor Jeff Babinski said.
Mentor Willy Hoskins added that without the support from the community, they’d be “dead in the water.”
In the first year of the program, the team qualified for the world competition, but needed to raise $20,000 in order to travel, lodge and attend. They had two weeks to raise the funds, but within a week and half, they raised $22,500, thanks to community support.
“The community support has been phenomenal,” Konkel said.
The team goal for this season is a successful run and hang in there until the end. And if they get to the world competition? Even better. In order to do that, the Caledonia Robotic Warriors will need positive qualifying matches at the end of the events, Woyczik said.
Konkel added they’re working on building the team again, too.
“We didn’t have a team when we started this year. We had participants,” he said. “They’re stepping up and becoming a team. We see more improvement and being a team. That would be a great success for us also.”
As a whole, the team is building up its dedication, ambition and momentum to the sport. Covid took that away too, Konkel noted.
“It’s nothing against the kids. We didn’t have a normal season,” he said.
Competitions have a tendency to build those team components and that’s where a lot of fun is had. Competitions are fun and energetic. That’s what gets kids more excited, Konkel said.
Strengths lie in programming and driving capability, while the build team has continued to improve. During Week 0, it was clear the kids weren’t ready to give up. When competition day came around, the team members took initiative and the robot managed to drive and climb. For mentors to see that progress, it’s awesome, Woyczik said.
“Being a young team, there’s a lot of learning and that takes time and experience to get there,” Babinski added.
Perhaps the best part of joining robotics is the new friendships that are forged. Konkel said some of the kids didn’t know each other before joining, but once they got into the program, they know each other.
“Robotics kids come in and hang out. They’ve built a relationship with other kids here,” Konkel said. “Kids who come back ... they still have the feeling of being part of a team. They’ve moved on, but they still feel like a family.”
The business team plays an integral part of the robotics program, too. Business team members take care of writing and organizing award package submittals, project management, keeping team members on task and assigning jobs. They also work on T-shirt design and marketing. Mentor Angela Stiegler helps on that front.
“There’s still the stigma that this is just for the smart or computer kids, but robotics has something for everyone,” Konkel said. “Especially for kids interested in trades and skills. The business team focuses on marketing and writing. It’s not just building a robot. There’s more to it than that.”
It’s also an advantage for kids applying to colleges, as about 70% to 80% of applications ask if kids have been involved in robotics in any way. There’s often scholarships available.
The robotics team practices Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays at the high school. During build season, or from January to mid-April, they put in about 16 to 20 hours a week.
Follow them on Facebook at Caledonia Warrior Robotics Team #5914.
