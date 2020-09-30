By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If Trollskogen Park doesn’t provide the best natural stage to have Robin Hood and his merry band of bandits gallivanting around Sherwood Forest, no other park or stage in Spring Grove would do.
But on Oct. 8, 9, and 11, Ye Olde Opera House (YOOH) will set the park for a production of Larry Blamire’s “Robin Hood.”
Show times are 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9, and at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Wine and beer will be available for the first two shows. Tickets are $10, no advanced tickets. Bring your own chair and sit six feet away from people not in your household. Mask wearing is welcome, but not required. The production is appropriate for all ages.
Director Sarah Schroeder said this is YOOH’s first in-person show since February, right before COVID-19 hit. February’s show was “Evening of One Acts” and the annual summer musical, “Spamalot” was postponed to 2021.
The theatre organization also held a virtual children’s production of “Mother Goosed,” by Jason Pizzarello, along with hosting a virtual theatre camp. Other virtual events included “Animated Conversations,” by Alan Haehnel, a series of short plays that allowed audience members to participate over a virtual platform.
“It is really great for all of the actors to be able to be together again, even though the circumstances are not ideal,” Schroeder said. “Nothing about 2020 is ideal, but we are making the best of it.”
This version of “Robin Hood” is set to have audience members follow Robin Hood as he gathers a merry band to rob from the rich and give back to the poor, under the rule of a tyrannical king who overtaxes the people of Sherwood.
Since the production is taking place outside, the cast and crew has made one of the park shelters and numerous trees as its set. It’s a minimalist approach to the theatre group’s well-designed stages in the past.
“We have stripped down the set to the bare minimum because there is no storage and all of the props are in my car all the time,” Schroeder said.
And though a wooded park may seem like the perfect place to have Robin Hood do his tasks, the outdoor space is not without its challenges.
“It is a challenge because the terrain is sloped, walnuts falling constantly, it gets dark too early and sometimes it is just too cold and wet to rehearse outside,” she added. “Ideally, I wish we had thought of this two months earlier, but it is going to work out.”
Schroeder and the cast are looking forward to a genuinely hilarious show. Rehearsal keeps Schroeder in stitches, even though she’s known the show for 20 years, and played her first role with lines in the 1993 production, she said. Two cast members, Jen Solberg and Carl Haakenstad were also in the 1993 production, which was produced as a children’s show at that time.
“That show was very memorable for me. It was not your typical children’s production,” she recalled. “For years I have thought it would be fun to produce it again with adults. The language in the play is so rich and funny...”
She also didn’t think the show would be possible with adults, as the cast size is not normally feasible for a fall or spring show, but with people being less busy, the Solbergs (Jen and Scott – who directed the show in 1993) and Schroeder thought they would go for it.
“It is a perfect show to do outdoors and Trollskogen is a ready-made Sherwood Forest, so we brought the idea to the board,” she added. “Deep down, I never really thought it would happen, we would never get enough people, but somehow we did and here you are.”
Schroeder is also happy for people to come back and see live theatre again, she notes, “I think people really miss live theatre. The virtual shows were fun, but it is just not the same as acting in front of a real audience and hearing their appreciation of all of your hard work.”
Call 507-498-5859 for tickets or visit the website at yeoldeoperahouse.org.
Cast list
Will Gamwell (later Scarlet) — Harvey Goetting
Robin Hood — Elliot Cross
Marion — Chelsea McManimon-Moe
Riccon — Terry Holland
Sheriff of Nottingham — David Storlie
Bishop of Hereford — Mark Schroeder
Hilton — Greta Goetting
King John — Chris Fried
Little John — Carl Haakenstad
Meg — Leah Emery
Much the Miller — Jen Solberg
Arthur-a-Bland — Abrian Mendez
Alan-a-Dale — Thomas Trehus
Ellen — Bethany Engen
Eadom — Johnny Sanasinh
Catherine — Greta Goetting
Queen Eleanor — Kay Cross
Friar Tuck — Tyler Engen
Prioress — Rachel Storlie
Guy of Gisborne — Megan Miller
Foresters — Johnny Sanashinh, Greta Goetting, Brittany Schilla and Mark Schroeder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.