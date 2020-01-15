By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Anything that has evolved over time is worth a study, including Caledonia High School’s football program.
Author Mark Esch said his book, “Rise of the Warriors: A Change in Football Culture that Transformed a Community,” explores the culture change from what the program used to be in the 1980s to what it is now.
“It used to be a culture of drinking, fighting, bullying and that changed into what’s in place now,” he said at a book signing event over the weekend at Smoothtoe. Head football coach Carl Fruechte was also signing books with Esch.
Esch is a 1995 graduate of Caledonia High School and played football when the program was less than stellar. After the transformation of the program, he said he was “amazed,” which prompted him to write the book.
It’s also not just about football or the team, but for any situation, Esch added.
“Any person can apply lessons in the book. They can make a difference in the world,” he said. “They might not get rich and famous but they can make a difference in their own way.”
The book is 161 pages long and about a one or two-day read for most people, Esch said. It’s age appropriate for middle schoolers to adults.
Up and coming young football players have a record of what the program used to be and can “appreciate the way it is [now],” he added.
“There are lessons and attributes in the book and they can apply them to their life, they can make a difference,” Esch concluded.
The book is available at Smoothtoe, on Amazon or the book’s website at riseofthewarriorsbook.com.
Since its publish date on Dec. 19, 2019, the book currently sits at the top for No. 1 Release for all football coaching books on Amazon. It was ranked at No. 45 for football books and No. 16 in football coaching.
The book has also gone international with Amazon sales in Canada, Australia and France, Sarah Esch told the Argus. It also has 14 reviews, all of which are five stars.
Caledonia’s football program currently boasts the longest current game-winning streak in the nation with 68 games, five consecutive state football titles and 10 state titles over the past 14 years.
About the author:
Mark Esch is a 1995 graduate of Caledonia High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education with a coaching emphasis from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Mark received his master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in Exercise Science. He has coached football for 18 years, including 11 seasons as head football coach at Mankato West High School in Minnesota. The West football program won two state championships during his tenure. Mark, his wife and their three children live in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
