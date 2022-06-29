By Tessa Pieper
Argus Freelancer
In honor of pride month, we wanted to highlight a member of the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) community from the area.
Autumn Meiners, 18 years old, identifies as non-binary/genderfluid, sometimes accepting the term queer. When asked what their identity means to them, Meiners, who also uses they/them pronouns, said, “Just being myself and showing the world there are more than two genders.”
“Non-binary” is not a third gender but is, instead, often used as an umbrella term for any gender identity that exists outside the gender binary of man and woman or male and female.
Meanwhile, “genderfluid” is a gender identity that is not fixed. Gender identity and expression may change or be, as the name suggests, fluid.
And though “queer” was once considered a slur, and to many still is, the LGBTQIA+ community has taken efforts to reclaim the word and many, like Meiners, even accept it as an identity marker.
Meiners commented on growing up queer in Caledonia, calling it, “Terrifying actually. Because you don’t know what is going to happen. You get used to it. Find your circle of people.”
They knew they were non-binary/genderfluid as early as sixth or seventh grade, but did not feel comfortable telling anyone until this year and some of last year.
Growing up in the area, they felt “shamed out” of sharing their identity, and without discussions about LGBTQIA+ identities and what they mean, they had to do their own exploration.
Discovering terms online and finding community through social media platforms like TikTok, Meiners said they became more comfortable telling people after some self-growth. They decided, “People can think what they think” and “I was leaving so I didn’t really care.”
One supportive space Meiners found in Caledonia was the Diversity Club. They recently graduated from Caledonia Area High School and spoke about the value of talking to each other and exploring different identities, cultures, and religions.
The Diversity Club would even meet up once a month with a similar club Rushford recently made. When the Caledonia club was first announced, they were excited and thought it was “about time for something cause there are many people who know who they are but are afraid to show it.”
The initial backlash hurt Meiners but was also expected, though they were surprised by a few of the voices that spoke out against the club’s creation. That didn’t stop them from enjoying the safe space, however, as well as some Hmong dishes provided by one of the parents involved.
Not everyone in school knew Meiners’ identity or at least they never mentioned it. Outside of friends, they don’t believe a lot of people respect their identity with most refusing to use their desired pronouns. They find this frustrating and try to teach people, but often others can’t accept them for who they are.
The day after they took senior photos, Meiners decided to chop their hair off and they continue to maintain the short-cut. They’ve found that while they don’t mind if someone in public calls them “sir” or something of the like, some of those around them would prefer they keep up a feminine image.
In school, some students wanted teachers to refer to them with different pronouns or a new name. According to Meiners, “more teachers would refuse than be accommodating.”
For the few that were supportive and did these small things for their students, Meiners commented, “It was nice and validating to have those teachers on your side.” They feel that there is a strong “don’t ask, don’t tell” energy throughout the community.
Meiners currently works at Kid’s Corner and the Spring Grove Theatre. By fall, they will study at Eastern Washington University to study film production.
Excited to get out of a small town and aspirational about one day writing/directing movies, Meiners looks forward to establishing a better sense of community than they could find here, they said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.