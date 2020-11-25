To the editor:
Our communities are currently experiencing a rapid rise in individuals testing positive for COVID-19. In the first six months of the pandemic, Houston County had a total of 80 lab confirmed cases. Since the 1st of September, we have had over 400 cases, and in the last two weeks alone we have had over 200 confirmed cases.
During this unprecedented time, we remain deeply committed to the health and well-being of our residents, employees, and communities. However, we need everyone to continue to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously. If we all do our part, together we can help slow the spread in our community.
Houston County COVID Positivity Rate
As of November 16, 2020, we have reached over 500 positive COVID-19 cases in Houston County. Houston County also currently has an overall COVID positivity rate of greater than 5%.
The positivity rate shows the percent of COVID-19 tests that were positive in Houston County residents over the last two weeks of data collection.
This rate is a key marker in determining how rapidly the virus is spreading within out county, with 5% representing a threshold of greater concern. Higher rates of virus transmission in the county increase the risk for all members of our communities.
COVID positivity rates in Houston County have steadily increased in the past few weeks:
• The week of October 4 – October 10: 2% to <3%
• The week of October 11 – October 17: 3% to <5%
• The week of October 18 – October 24: 7% to <10%
• The week of October 25 – October 31: 15+%
Seniors and Long-Term Care Facilities
Higher rates of virus transmission in the community increase the risk for all members of our community, but especially for those at high risk for severe illness and death.
Our seniors living in our community and in long-term care (LTC) facilities are among our most vulnerable. Despite the aggressive action to limit infections taken by LTC facilities, as cases in our community continue to rise the residents and staff in these facilities are put at serious risk.
Local School Districts
As Houston County case numbers increase, local schools are moving to more restrictive learning models to prevent virus spread in school environments. Thresholds for moving to a different learning model are established by the State Department of Education, and rely heavily on positivity rates within the county. While necessary, these changes have significant impacts on students, school staff, families, employers, and the community as a whole.
For these reasons, Houston County Commissioners urge you to help protect our communities.
Houston County Board Chair, Eric Johnson, emphasized the importance of community vigilance and mitigation strategies:
“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases continue to climb even higher. Houston County is fortunate to have strong and knowledgeable teams of experts in the medical field, public health sector and emergency preparedness working together. We appreciate the caring and vigilant community members who help to keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Commissioner Johnson. “All of us, need to continue to work together on slowing the spread of COVID-19. Not onlydoes our public health depend on it but our economy does too.”
Reducing Community Spread is Critical
Reducing community spread is critical for successfully preventing COVID-19 infections and deaths in LTC facilities and throughout our county. We need you to help protect Houston County and reduce community spread. The most effective ways to reduce the spread of the virus are to:
• Limit in-person gatherings,
• Wash hands frequently,
• Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet, and
• Wear a face mask every time you are around people from outside your household.
Sincerely,
The Houston County Board, Houston County Administrator, Houston County Public Health & Human Services Director
• Jack Miller, Houston County Commissioner - District 1
• Eric Johnson, Chair, Houston County Commissioner - District 2
• Bob Burns, Houston County Commissioner - District 3
• Teresa Walter, Houston County Commissioner District 4
• Greg Myhre, Houston County Commissioner District 5
• Jeff Babinski, Houston County Administrator
• John Pugleasa, Houston County Public Health & Human Services Director
