At its regularly scheduled meeting on March 7, the Houston County Board of Commissioners, following a roll call vote, put an end to its proposed moratorium that would have placed a temporary ban on the sale of legal THC products. The moratorium was considered by the board, due to raising concerns regarding the safety of Houston County youth, as well as potency standards not being adhered to.

“Our main concern here is how the packaging of the edible gummies looks like real candy,” said District 2 Commissioner Eric Johnson.

2023 Houston County Board of Commissioners

