At its regularly scheduled meeting on March 7, the Houston County Board of Commissioners, following a roll call vote, put an end to its proposed moratorium that would have placed a temporary ban on the sale of legal THC products. The moratorium was considered by the board, due to raising concerns regarding the safety of Houston County youth, as well as potency standards not being adhered to.
“Our main concern here is how the packaging of the edible gummies looks like real candy,” said District 2 Commissioner Eric Johnson.
District 1 Commissioner Dewey Severson also chimed in, “We had some concerns as to the strength of some of the products in our county.”
Severson later went on to echo Johnson’s statement regarding THC edibles being appealing to kids. Severson noted he put two ziplock bags side by side, one of which was a regular candy and the other a THC infused edible. When compared, he explained it was difficult to tell the difference between the two.
Following the letter of the law, after the moratorium was proposed, a public hearing was conducted at the Historic Courthouse in Caledonia on Feb. 28, allowing Houston County and its communities the opportunity to comment on the moratorium. It was at this hearing that the Board of Commissioners learned many in the community adamantly opposed the moratorium and use THC and hemp derived products daily as a medical treatment for pain management.
“We heard both sides of the issue quite well,” said Commissioner Severson.
In response to public opposition, Commissioner Severson motioned against the moratorium, with the understanding that, moving forward, the board will “direct our county attorney to present regulations” and draft a proposed ordinance that would put said regulations in place. The motion was later seconded, and the board went into discussion.
During this time, so as not to place all of the burden on Attorney Samuel Jandt, District 3 Commissioner Burns suggested the board create a committee, composed of local experts in the THC field, some of whom were present at the public hearing on Feb. 28, and work with them to help draft the proposed ordinance.
“We had many parties interested in being part of the process at the public hearing,” said District 4 Commissioner Bob Schuldt.
District 5 Commissioner Greg Myhre additionally suggested the board work with Planning and Zoning on the future ordinance. Though the Board of Commissioners was open to the idea, the group eventually decided raising a committee after the fact would be more appropriate.
“In the end, we have to have a public hearing to pass the ordinance anyway,” said Commissioner Johnson. “Their opinions will be known then.”
Following this discussion, Attorney Jandt stepped forward and fielded questions from the board regarding next steps. He clarified “time, place and manner is what we’d have control over” and additionally stated “I think we can get a good framework going… it’s something we can always come back and amend, but I do think I can get something together for the board to look at.”
While addressing the board, Jandt also noted that any city ordinance regarding THC products “can be more restrictive, but cannot be less restrictive” than the ordinance the county may pass. This comment was in reference to the THC licensing ordinance that was passed by the city of Caledonia on Feb. 13.
After Jandt stepped down, a roll call vote was conducted regarding Commissioner Severson’s aforementioned motion. The final vote was 4 out of 5 against the moratorium, with District 3 Commissioner Bob Burns abstaining, due to having a nephew who currently owns a THC license in the county.
Toward the end of the meeting, at closing public comment, Caledonia resident Nick Meiners spoke, stating “I think you guys are making the right move here.”
Fillmore County has also moved away from its own proposed moratorium.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.