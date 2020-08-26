Submitted by Rebeckah Schroeder
Princess Kay finalist
Last week, the Princess Kay of the Milky Way judging took place up in St. Paul. The judging included a personal interview, mock media segment, one-on-one interview, speech, extemporaneous speech, as well as having the judges attend three meals with us to observe our etiquette.
After judging, a small coronation was held on Wednesday, August 12 for the friends and family of each finalist. It was also livestreamed on the Princess Kay Facebook page. Starting on August 13, the butter sculptures were underway and will be sculpted until August 22.
My sculpture was sculpted on Wednesday, August 19. I spent 8 hours in the butter booth on the Minnesota State Fair Grounds.
During my time in the booth, I was able to socialize with Gerry Kulzer who is sculpting the Princess Kay butter sculptures for the first time this year.
He will officially take over next year after Linda Christensen sculpts Princess Kay in her 50th year. I was also able to host a couple Facebook lives’ during my time in the butter booth to answer questions and tell everyone a little bit about myself.
The whole experience has been such a great blessing. I have been able to meet such a wonderful group of girls that all share the same passion and enthusiasm for dairy as I do.
The process has benefited me in many ways by learning how to connect with consumers, how to present myself in front of a crowd, and how to promote the products I produce and love.
