Houston County veterans service officer Robert Thoen reports a new “Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus” is now available to area veterans.
Provided by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the bonus program features three tiers, which will provide one-time payments of $600, $1,200, or $2,000 to veterans who served on active duty during the post-911 war on terror period (9/11/01 to 8/30/21) or their families.
“The $600 benefit is for anybody who served on active duty during that time,” Thoen said. “Then there is a $1,200 benefit for anybody who was deployed there (overseas) during that time, and then there is a $2,000 benefit for gold star families or widows, if the veteran died while overseas, or died due to a service-connected disability.”
The enrollment period will remain open until June 30, 2024. Applications can be filled out online, through the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website. Follow the “Benefits and Resources” tab to “Assistance & Families,” and “Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus.”
Thoen said that one thing to remember is that “You need to have been a Minnesota resident when you enlisted, or were activated.” The website also states that: “Eligibility requirements for the Post 9/11 Service Bonus require that Veterans are a current Minnesota resident and that their home of record when they entered military service is a Minnesota address.”
“Our office can help navigate the process, and help answer questions,” Thoen stated. In addition, the Houston County VSO office can help people with the actual application, even though it can be completed online. An example of that help might be scanning and uploading the required documents, or, if an applicant prefers, assisting with a paper (hard copy) application.
“If you can’t get the answers from the webpage, or you want to talk about any technicalities, we’re here to help you navigate that, and make it happen” Thoen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.