Caledonia’s Immanuel Lutheran Church welcomes community members to its door as it hosts a pop-up thrift store. 

From Aug. 8 through Aug. 12, Caledonia’s Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted a sale of local goodies. Inventory consisted primarily of community donations brought in by various individuals. According to Grace Mikula, the church's Rummage Sale Committee will be setting aside all proceeds from the event to fund future community outreach projects.

thrift pop up 1.jpg

Sylvia Mikula poses for a photo as she runs through the kids section of the pop-up.
thrift pop up 2.jpg

Church committee members responsible for organizing the pop-up show pride in their work. Pictured are Grace Mikula, Tricia Babinski, Joanne Zard.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments