Caledonia’s Immanuel Lutheran Church welcomes community members to its door as it hosts a pop-up thrift store.
From Aug. 8 through Aug. 12, Caledonia’s Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted a sale of local goodies. Inventory consisted primarily of community donations brought in by various individuals. According to Grace Mikula, the church's Rummage Sale Committee will be setting aside all proceeds from the event to fund future community outreach projects.
Traditionally this sale runs semi-annually. Unfortunately, thechurch has been unable to put on this event for the last three years, due to safety concerns and CDC restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic..
The event was marketed in previous years as a rummage sale. However, after this necessary three-year hiatus, the church decided to rebrand the event as a pop-up thrift store. The pop-up was hosted at the church in Caledonia and was open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
Inventory ranged from school supplies and books to household items and holiday décor. Bikes, toys, pictures, frames, clothing, and accessories were also available for purchase.
In hopes of drawing more attention to the pop-up, a daily raffle was included at the event. All drawings were conducted at 6 p.m. sharp, just before the pop-up closed and featured items such as: a picnic set, metal lanterns and antique housewares. The pop-up also ran daily deals where all items of a certain category were 50% off. Wednesday was clothing, Thursday was holiday décor, and Friday was housewares.
Church Rummage Sale committee members were happy with the turnout and plan to run the pop-up again in April.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
