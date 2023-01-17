The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in cost for a plow truck and box purchase from Nuss Truck and Towmasters at its weekly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Approval of the plow truck and box purchase is an amendment to a Feb. 22, 2022 commissioners meeting, where the board approved the purchase of a 2023 model plow truck chassis from Nuss Truck, as well as a box, plows and lights from Towmaster. The agreement from Feb. 22, budgeted for by Houston County in 2022, had a total cost of $142,289 for the plow truck chassis from Nuss Truck and $163,323 for the box, plows and lights from Towmaster.
According to the agenda request form, filed by Brian Pogodzinski with Houston County in anticipation of the commissioners' Jan. 10 meetings, “due to increases in raw materials, labor, freight, energy, supply chain issues, both Nuss and Towmaster are increasing their costs for the truck already ordered.”
The bill for Towmaster is set to increase by $37,021 for a total cost of $200,344. As for the plow truck chassis from Nuss Truck, one of two possibilities could occur as a result of the increase. The first possibility is that the county receives a 2024 model truck “coming fourth quarter 2023” and pays Nuss Truck $142,058, plus a sales tax of $9,233 for a total cost of $151,292.
The second possibility is that the truck doesn’t arrive until 2024 and would likely be a 2025 model. Though the cost for a 2025 model is not yet known, an estimate given to the county “is $161,604 with sales tax of $10,504” for a grand total of $172,108.
“We would pay for whatever truck we get,” said Pogodzinski.
Upon approval, the Board of Commissioners cited a need to keep up to date on the life cycle of county vehicles, as well as maximum sale and trade-in values by maintaining proper rotation.
“They got us over a barrel,” said Eric Johnson, District 2 commissioner.
“If we don’t do it, then we’re on the bottom of the list again,” said Dewey Severson, another District 2 commissioner.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
