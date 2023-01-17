The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in cost for a plow truck and box purchase from Nuss Truck and Towmasters at its weekly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Approval of the plow truck and box purchase is an amendment to a Feb. 22, 2022 commissioners meeting, where the board approved the purchase of a 2023 model plow truck chassis from Nuss Truck, as well as a box, plows and lights from Towmaster. The agreement from Feb. 22, budgeted for by Houston County in 2022, had a total cost of $142,289 for the plow truck chassis from Nuss Truck and $163,323 for the box, plows and lights from Towmaster.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments